Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Another Jump For Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma Starrer

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma continue to shine and impress the audience with their latest outing Sui Dhaaga. Anushka, fresh from her last blockbuster Sanju, is back onscreen gaining appreciation for the portrayal of Mamta and talking about Varun, he is next big thing in the making alongside Khans and Kapoors in Bollywood. His role of Mauji has charmed away the cine-goers.

The movie opened with decent numbers of 8.30 crore on its first day. Though, the collections in the night shows were affected due to Asia Cup’s final between India and Bangladesh, overall trending kept the numbers afloat. Considering a subject or off-beat theme the movie deals with, it was never expected to start with huge response and rather dependent of mouth publicity. As the word-of-mouth is decent and being appreciated by audience, the growth is being reflected in numbers.

On its second day i.e. Saturday, film showed a good jump with 12.25 crore coming in. Moreover, with the recent reports coming in, movie shown exponential growth with collecting crore on Sunday till now and this takes the grand total of the movie to crore.

Going by the early trends the movie has collected in the range of 14-16 crores on its 1st Sunday which is a very good number. If we go by the number, the movie will enjoy a 1st weekend of 34-36 crores.

As Anushka’s Pari (24.65 crore) already being crossed today and on the way to cross lifetime of Varun’s October (45.36 crore), it will be interesting to see how this Varun-Anushka starrer will sail during weekdays with negligible competition from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha.

Sui Dhaaga directed by Sharat Katariya, is based on Make in India theme which promotes entrepreneurship in rural and semi-urban areas. It also stars Yamini Das and Raghuvir Yadav in key roles and released on 28th September 2018.