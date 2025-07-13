Ajay Devgn is reviving his 13-year-old character as he’s set to entertain fans with Son Of Sardaar 2. The adventure comedy is set to score a double-digit opening. But given the mixed reviews to the official trailer, it will likely miss out entry into the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 1 Potential

The official trailer was launched on Friday, i.e., July 11, 2025. If one recalls, Son Of Sardaar (2012) was a hit at the Indian box office with lifetime collections of 105.03 crore net.

Son Of Sardaar made an opening of 10 crores. Ideally, the collections should have witnessed a major boost considering the sequel factor. However, the trailer opened to mixed reviews. The songs are eye-catching, but all eyes are now on the storyline.

According to the current buzz, Son Of Sardaar 2 will likely open between 10-12 crores in India.

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Top 10 opening days of 2025 in Bollywood

Ajay Devgn has previously ranked in the top 5 as Raid 2 opened at 19.71 crores. However, things look difficult for his upcoming adventure comedy.

Son of Sardaar 2 may beat Sitaare Zameen Par (10.70 crores) on day 1, but the early reviews have to be very strong to beat Sky Force (15.30 crores). At this stage, a spot among the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2025 looks unattainable.

Take a look at the top Bollywood openers of 2025 (India net collection):

Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Housefull 5: 24.35 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 10.70 crores JaatL 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crores Deva: 5.78 crores

More about Son Of Sardaar sequel

The sequel is directed by Vinay Kumar Arora. The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Kubbra Sait, and the late Mukul Dev, among others.

Son Of Sardaar 2 will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 25, 2025.

