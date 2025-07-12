Box Office: Only 15 Bollywood Films In History Have Entered The 500 Crore Club Worldwide

In the last decade, blockbusters like Dangal, Pathaan, Chhaava, and Stree 2 have set new benchmarks at the worldwide box office. Several generations, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, have given massive successes in Bollywood. But do you know, only 15 films have entered the 500 crore club globally? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Which was the first 500 crore Bollywood film worldwide?

It is very well known that Aamir Khan introduced the 100, 200, and 300 crore club in Bollywood with Ghajini, 3 Idiots, and PK, respectively. But did you know, Mr Perfectionist also welcomed the first 500 crore club? In 2013, Dhoom 3 became the first Bollywood film to achieve the milestone with its global lifetime of 601 crore gross.

However, Dhoom 3 isn’t the fastest film to enter the 500 crore club. It was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which achieved the milestone in only 10 days.

List of Bollywood films that entered the 500 crore club worldwide

Over the years, Bollywood has seen many successes, but only 15 films have entered the 500 crore club worldwide. Some recent surprises include Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2.

From Aamir Khan’s Dangal to Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, check out the complete list of Bollywood films in the 500 crore club worldwide (descending order):

Dangal (2016): 2059.04 crores Jawan (2023): 1163.62 crores Pathaan (2023): 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 915 crores Animal (2023): 910.72 crores Secret Superstar (2017): 902.92 crores Stree 2 (2024): 884.45 crores PK (2014): 831.50 crores Chhaava (2025): 827.06 crores Gadar 2 (2023): 685.19 crores Dhoom 3 (2013): 601 crores Sultan (2016): 589 crores Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 562.12 crores Padmaavat (2018): 560 crores Sanju (2018): 541.76 crores

Upcoming Bollywood movies that could enter the 500 crore club

In the near future, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR led War 2 has the potential to achieve the massive milestone. Some other upcoming Bollywood releases that shoulder huge expectations are Ramayana, Love And War, King, Animal Park, Border 2 and Don 3, among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

