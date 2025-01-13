Ameesha Patel sparked dating rumors with businessman Nirvaan Birla last year after sharing a cozy picture with him on social media. Though the Gadar 2 actress did not confirm her relationship, her picture and the caption hinted at a romantic connection between them.

Nirvaan, a member of the Birla family, has finally addressed the dating rumors. The entrepreneur confirmed that he is not in a relationship with Ameesha and that the two only collaborated on a professional project.

Nirvaan Birla Denies Dating Rumors With Ameesha Patel

Nirvaan Birla recently appeared for an interview with Free Press Journal, where he was asked about his rumored relationship with Ameesha Patel. The businessman confirmed that he is not dating the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actress and, said, “Ameesha and I are not dating. She is a family friend and known to my father since their school days.”

Talking about the picture Ameesha Patel posted with him, Nirvaan said the two were together in Dubai for the shoot of his music album. “We were both in Dubai as I was shooting for my music album which she features in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

In November 2024, Ameesha, 49, posted a picture on Instagram in which Nirvaan, 30, was seen embracing her. “DUBAI—- lovely evening with my darling @nirvaanbirla,” she captioned the post, followed by red hearts. Nirvaan replied to her in the comments, “Too much fun! Love you,” which further sparked speculations.

Apart from being a businessman, Nirvaan is also a singer. Like his family members, he possesses entrepreneurial skills and is the founder of Birla Brainiacs and Birla Open Minds. On the other hand, Ameesha is again back on the big screens with the re-release of her debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

The 2000 romantic thriller, starring Ameesha Patel opposite Hrithik Roshan, has returned to cinemas to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The actress’ last release was Gadar 2 in 2022, which shattered box office records.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Direct Karan Johar In A Film: “I’ll Give Him A Very Good Role”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News