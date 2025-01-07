In the last couple of years, we have seen the trend of re-releases getting widely popular. Earlier, it used to be practiced down South, but now, even Bollywood films are enjoying their re-run. In the past, several Hindi films minted impressive numbers at the Indian box office with their re-runs. Now, even Hrithik Roshan is going to join this trend with his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Hrithik is turning 51 this Friday. Also, his debut film will mark its 25th anniversary next Tuesday. Due to these special occasions, the 2000 blockbuster is going to be re-released in theatres on January 10 (Friday). As romantic movies have worked well during their re-runs, even this one is expected to attract footfalls due to its loyal fan base.

Over the years, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become one of Bollywood’s classic romantic dramas. Considering the success of Veer Zaara, Rockstar, Laila Majnu, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-runs, the Hrithik Roshan starrer, too, has a chance of doing wonders. Also, it needs just 5.90 crores more to achieve an important milestone at the Indian box office.

During the original release, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai did a business of 44.10 crore net at the Indian box office. So, with 5.90 crores more, it’ll hit a half-century. With a good run, this distance could be easily covered. Let’s see if the film really manages to pull it off with its re-release.

Written and directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai also stars Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, and Dalip Tahil in key roles. It was bankrolled by Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 10 crores. It emerged as a blockbuster during its original run and grossed around 80 crores globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

