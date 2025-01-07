Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone led Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is enjoying a good re-release at the Indian box office. Despite Pushpa 2, Marco, and other options in the Hindi belt, it is finding its way and gaining momentum. However, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial work will still miss out on becoming the most profitable film of 2013. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

OG Box Office Run

In its original run in 2013, YJHD earned 190.03 crores. It was made on a budget of 45 crores. With massive profits in the kitty, the romantic-comedy was declared a super-duper hit affair at the Indian box office.

Re-Release Box Office Collections

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released in Indian theatres on January 3, 2024. In four days of its box office run, it has collected 7.75 crores. It is facing competition from Baby John, Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Marco (Hindi), and Mufasa: The Lion King. On January 10, even Game Changer and Fateh will arrive in theatres. It’s been a successful show with a limited screen count. Only time will tell if the streak continues.

YJHD Profits

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was made at a cost of approximately 45 crores. Combining the re-release earnings, the total box office collections now stand at 197.78 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profits:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, YJHD has minted profits of 339.5% so far.

YJHD vs Aashiqui 2 Profits

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continues to be the second-most profitable film of 2013, as Aashiqui 2 holds the top spot with an unbeatable ROI of 612%.

In order to conquer the top throne, Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s romantic comedy must make box office collections of 321 crores. This means it needs 123.22 crores more in the kitty, which is an impossible feat despite the re-release.

Take a look at Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films of 2013 here.

