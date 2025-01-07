Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, has emerged as a big success and exceeded all expectations. Released amid minimal buzz, the film grew massively due to extremely positive word-of-mouth and smart marketing on social media. As a result, it recently crossed the 90 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is just a few crores away from the 100 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 18 days!

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam thriller was released on December 20, 2024. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics, but it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth among ticket-buying audiences. It was marketed as the most violent Indian film, and that seemingly worked well with the viewers who like brutal violence and bloodshed on the big screen. In fact, it’s still minting impressive numbers daily.

According to the latest update, Marco has amassed a solid 53.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days. Inclusive of taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 62.83 crore gross. Even in the overseas market, the film has emerged as a big success, with current earnings standing at 31.25 crore gross, as per Sacnilk.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Marco’s worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 94.08 crore gross. As we can see, it is just 5.92 crores away from hitting the century mark. Whenever it happens, it’ll become Unni Mukundan’s debut 100 crore grosser globally.

Worldwide box office collection breakdown of Marco:

India net- 53.25 crores

India gross- 62.83 crores

Overseas gross- 31.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 94.08 crores

Also, the action thriller is all set to join Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Aavesham, and ARM to become Mollywood’s sixth 100-crore grosser in 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

