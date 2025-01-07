The countdown for the US premieres of Game Changer officially begins now. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer will hold its special shows on January 9, 2024. Advance booking sales are set to witness some boosts with the addition of new shows across the overseas circuit. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Slight improvement in the last 24 hours!

As per Venky Box Office, Game Changer has registered advance booking sales of $575K for the US premieres. It has witnessed a jump of 10% compared to pre-sales worth $522K on Monday. Over 20K tickets have been sold so far from 1,409 shows across 468 locations in the United States of America.

Telugu is the dominant language, contributing to 99% of the ticket sales. A few tickets have also been sold in the Tamil language, while Hindi is yet to make its full-fledged debut in the US.

Game Changer vs Guntur Kaaram

The top Indian pre-sales, including Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, RRR, and Baahubali 2, will be out of the league for Ram Charan & Kiara Advani’s film. However, it is now competing against Guntur Kaaram.

Guntur Kaaram had made a total advance booking of $1.06 million for the premiere shows in the US. Game Changer currently needs 85% higher earnings to achieve that feat. There are three more days until the special shows. The figures will improve significantly during these last 72 hours, but will it be able to cross the $1 million mark? Only time will tell.

North America Premiere Pre-Sales

Talking about whole of North America, Game Changer has made advance sales of $625K. The AMC theatres have increased the screen count and hopefully, that will boost the pre-sales in the last 3 days.

Guntur Kaaram had made total pre-sales of $1.2 million in North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

