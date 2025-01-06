Pushpa 2: The Rule is officially the first Hindi film to have crossed the 800 crore club. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil led action thriller is a humongous success. But do you know the profits the makers have raked in so far? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

A super-duper hit weekend 5

Despite completing a month in theatres, Sukumar’s directorial refuses to slow down. It scored an exceptional fifth Sunday with 6 crores coming it. There was a 20% growth from the five crores earned on day 31. The overall 32-day total at the Hindi box office now stands at 812.20 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2 Hindi below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 199 crores

Week 3: 107.75 crores

Week 4: 57.95 crores

Weekend 5: 14 crores

Total: 812.20 crores

Pushpa 2 vs Pushpa Profits

A budget of 200 crores has been spent on release in the Hindi belt. The producers have made returns of 612.20 crores in 32 days. How?

Here’s the formula:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Pushpa 2 has made profits of 306.1%. The predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, enjoyed a much higher ROI (430%) because of its budget of only 20 crores despite the much lower lifetime earnings of 106 crores.

To surpass that mark, the sequel needs to make returns of 860 crores, which is impossible given it is now in the last leg of its theatrical run.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved many more milestones in its box office run, which will be remembered in history!

Currently, Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna’s sequel is the second most profitable film of 2024. It is only behind Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

