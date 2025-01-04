The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 continues to create history at the Indian box office with its unprecedented run. Yesterday, it completed one month in theatres, and a huge chunk of moviegoers have already watched the film on the big screen. Still, the response has been superb, and all thanks to the winning run, the film has now inaugurated the 800 crore club. Yes, you read that right! After entering the 700 crore club, it has now emerged as the first film to score 800 crores with the Hindi collection. Keep reading for a detailed day 30 report!

Right from the opening day, the journey of the Pushpa sequel has been record-breaking, especially in the Hindi version. It had big films like Jawan and Stree 2 to face, but Pushpa’s magic crushed every competitor in its way. Almost every single record has been broken, and now, the film is on its journey to establish some crazy milestones.

After emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time by surpassing Stree 2, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) became the first entrant of the 700-crore club. Yesterday, on day 30, it became the first film to enter the 800 crore club with the Hindi collection. This is a huge achievement, and it won’t be easy to enjoy such madness at the Indian box office in the coming future.

After wrapping up the fourth week by earning 4.70 crores on day 29, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) maintained a superb hold and earned 3 crores* on day 30. With this, it amassed a total of 801.20 crore* net at the Indian box office.

Besides becoming the first Hindi film to enter the 800 crore club, the Allu Arjun starrer also has a chance to create history by earning record numbers in week 5. For the unversed, Stree 2 holds the highest week 5 collection (Hindi) record with 25.72 crores. Let’s see if this biggie crosses Stree 2.

