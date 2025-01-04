Malayalam Film Industry has already started on a good note with Tovino Thomas’s film Identity gaining good numbers at the box office. The action thriller, in two days, stands at a total collection of 3.15 crore. This is a good start to the year.

In fact, in two days, the action thriller has surpassed the entire lifetime earnings of the first Malayalam film of 2024, Aattam, which was released on January 5, 2024, and earned 1.22 crore in its lifetime.

Identity Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Friday, January 3, Identity earned 1.35 crore at the box office. This is a minimal drop from the opening day which brought 1.5 crore at the box office. In two days, the film stands at 3.15 crore.

Tovino Thomas’s First Release Of Last Year

Comparing Identity’s trajectory at the box office with Tovino Thomas’s first release of the last year – Anweshippin Kandethum, this year is definitely earning better. Anweshippin Kandethum earned 2.7 crore in two days, while Identity earned 16% higher in two days.

Budget & Collection

The film has been mounted on a budget of 12 crore reportedly. It has already recovered 25.25% of its budget and might soon recover the entire figure after the film gets a boost at the box office over the weekend.

About Identity

Starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan and Mandira Bedi, the official synopsis of the film says, “A sketch artist and a cop work together to unravel the identity of an elusive killer using the descriptions of his face, etched into the memory of an eye-witness to the brutal crime.” Helmed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, the action thriller has been rated 9 on IMDb.

