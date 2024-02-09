Anweshippin Kandethum Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Arthana Binu, Baburaj, Pramod Velliyanad, Vineeth Thattil David

Director: Darwin Kuriakose

What’s Good: The film adeptly sustains suspense, captivating audiences from start to finish. It diverges from investigative thriller conventions by not introducing a family for Tovino, instead focusing solely on the investigation without unnecessary diversions, thereby enhancing its appeal.

What’s Bad: Specific viewers may find a lack of emotional connection to the investigating officer, a characteristic often present in films of this genre. Tovino Thomas’s character, however, lacks any personal connections such as a girlfriend, wife, or children.

Loo Break: Given the intricacies of the plot, it’s not advisable to take breaks as they may lead to missing vital information.

Watch or Not?: “Anweshippin Kandethum” is a compelling choice for enthusiasts of investigative thrillers, offering engaging narratives, talented performances, and thematic depth.

Language: Malayalam

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 2h 22m

User Rating:

The storyline of ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ revolves around two separate crimes and their subsequent investigations set in Kerala. The film is organized into two discernible segments, inviting viewers into an investigation in the late 80s and a distinct investigation in the early 90s. Each segment delves into the enigmatic circumstances surrounding the deaths of young women in their early twenties, with each case presenting a unique and separate narrative.

Anweshippin Kandethum Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script propels the narrative forward, focusing on the investigation and avoiding unnecessary diversions. Jinu Abraham adeptly weaves a narrative that maintains viewer engagement from start to finish, with every scene advancing the plot. The script instills a feeling of suspense and intrigue, holding audiences captive. Furthermore, deliberately omitting extraneous subplots or distractions produces a more cohesive storytelling experience.

Although Tovino Thomas’s character lacks personal ties, the script showcases his commitment to his profession and relentless quest for justice. Each character is intricately developed, adding depth to the narrative. In sum, the script of “Anweshippin Kandethum” provides a sturdy framework for the film, propelling its storyline while effectively captivating the audience with its suspenseful storytelling.

Anweshippin Kandethum Movie Review: Star Performance

In “Anweshippin Kandethum,” Tovino Thomas delivers an exceptional performance as Anand Narayanan, portraying the character with depth and conviction. He skillfully captures the intricacies of a committed police officer navigating complex investigations, exhibiting a spectrum of emotions from resolve to vulnerability. Tovino’s portrayal effectively conveys the internal conflicts and external obstacles his character encounters, imbuing the film with authenticity and inviting viewers to empathize with Anand’s journey.

The other cast of “Anweshippin Kandethum” significantly enhances the film’s overall quality. Actor Siddique convincingly portrays a superior officer to Tovino, while Indrans delivers a commendable performance that does justice to his role despite appearing in only a few scenes. Additionally, Shammy Thilakan adds depth and subtlety to his character, further enriching the film with his performance.

Anweshippin Kandethum Movie Review: Direction, Music

Directed by Darwin Kuriakose, “Anweshippin Kandethum” is a fast-paced movie focusing on essential scenes devoid of unnecessary fillers, enhancing the overall viewing experience. The direction ensures a cohesive storytelling experience. The late 80s and early 90s are captured impeccably, with attention to detail evident in the portrayal of vehicles, clothing, and street scenes. Each scene adeptly conveys the depth of the situations depicted.

The music by Santhosh Narayanan is good, although it leans too heavily on the bass for my taste. However, other audience members enjoy it. It effectively enhances the film’s enjoyment and immerses us further in the storyline.

Anweshippin Kandethum Movie Review: Last Words

“Anweshippin Kandethum” shines as a mesmerizing police procedural, elevated by stellar acting, an enthralling plot, and masterful direction. It adds to the esteemed tradition of top-notch cop dramas in Malayalam cinema, ensuring it’s a must-watch for aficionados.

Anweshippin Kandethum Trailer

Anweshippin Kandethum releases on 09 February, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Anweshippin Kandethum.

