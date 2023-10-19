Ghost Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois.

Director: MG Srinivas

What’s Good: The movie offers a triple dose of entertainment. Shiva Rajkumar’s sassy dialogues & punches are some of whistle worthy scenes.

What’s Bad: Certain moments in ‘Ghost’ felt half-baked, leading to questions about their rationale and execution, only to be promptly altered by the evolving storyline.

Loo Break: Although some twists are illogical, enjoying some of the genuine whistle-worthy action sequences is worth waiting for.

Watch or Not?: It’s a complete action thriller. Even if that’s not your usual preference, it’s worth considering.

Language: Kannada (with subtitles at selected theatres).

Available On: In Theatres Near You

Runtime: 127 Minutes

User Rating:

The age-old dynamic of a virtuous lawman and a rogue is a well-explored genre. In ‘Ghost,’ starring South cinema heavyweights Shiva Rajkumar and Jayaram, the anticipation for an epic venture is palpable. Did this Kannada release meet the expectations? Let’s find out.

The persistent endeavor of former CBI chief Vaman and an ACP to privatize a prison culminates in success. As everyone assembles for a puja and celebratory moment, Shiva Rajkumar, known as Big Daddy, makes a dramatic entrance in the midst of an artificial chilli powder storm, greeted by an uproarious applause from the crowd. Before one can fathom the reasons and methods, he embarks on an intense showdown, aided by a handful of inmates. But what drove Big Daddy to breach the prison’s walls? Is he a villain, and if so, what motivates him? These questions lie at the heart of ‘Ghost’.

Ghost Movie Review: Script Analysis

Ghost kicks off with an inauguration ceremony in a prison tower, where they’re celebrating the passing of a bill to privatize a prison in the city. However, as the story unfolds, we find out the decision is driven by greed. In a unique twist, this heist isn’t targeting a bank or an educational institution; it’s all about stealing from the prison itself, with no demands made to the government. The heist becomes a real conundrum for the criminals, as they find themselves needing to locate the very thing they came to steal.

The somber monochrome setting effectively establishes the atmosphere in ‘Ghost.’ Shiva Rajkumar, with his numerous charismatic entrances, effortlessly embodies the essence of mass appeal. His actions speak louder than words, which is characteristic of a Rajkumar film, and the anticipation remains intact.

However, once the spotlight shifts from the protagonist to the film’s narrative, it becomes evident that ‘Ghost’ is a missed opportunity. Srinivas’s screenplay fluctuates between sophistication and confusion. While some instances showcase clever storytelling, others baffle with their implausible twists. The plot’s surprises often feel contrived, tailored to the hero’s agenda and appearing illogical otherwise.

Furthermore, ‘Ghost’ employs a non-linear screenplay that feels excessively packed, making it challenging for individual scenes to leave a lasting impact. The brisk narrative captivates your attention, but the abrupt transitions leave little room for digesting the unfolding events.

Ghost Movie Review: Star Performance

As anticipated, Shiva Rajkumar, reprising his renowned gangster persona, tackles the role with finesse. He effortlessly embodies the vigilante archetype, and Srinivas capitalizes on his captivating screen presence.

Jayaram, portraying City Commissioner Chengappa, dubs his own lines in Kannada and injects remarkable energy into a somewhat caricatured character. M G Srinivas, who also assumes the role of Mohan Das, delivers a commendable performance, although nothing particularly memorable. Anupam Kher makes a cameo appearance toward the end, hinting at his presence in the next installment. Yes, there’s one on the horizon!

Anupam Kher, in his brief cameo, masterfully weaves his enchantment, displaying his signature charm and charisma, underscoring his enduring significance to the film industry.

Ghost Movie Review: Direction, Music

Arjun Janya’s background score harmonizes seamlessly with the film’s relentless pace. Notably, the action sequences, with one centered around handcuffs, leave a lasting impression.

MG Srinivas takes on the challenging task of directing a heist thriller with a fixed timeline in Kannada, which is a refreshing change. However, the constantly shifting subplots, at times bordering on absurdity, could have been avoided. That said, Srinivas, a devoted Shiva Rajkumar fan, shapes the superstar’s character into a larger-than-life persona and introduces genuinely crowd-pleasing moments that were notably absent in Shiva Rajkumar’s previous Kannada films. The de-aging of the seasoned actor represents another indulgent yet heartfelt homage from Srinivas, dedicated to his idol.

Ghost Movie Review: The Last Word

Sometimes, you might sense certain scenes dragging and extending, but patience pays off as the puzzle pieces fall into place toward the conclusion. Nevertheless, some questions remain unresolved, possibly to be addressed in the second installment. Overall, ‘Ghost’ offers a thrilling experience for enthusiasts of action-packed confrontations and robust dialogues. Even if that’s not your usual preference, it’s worth considering.

Ghost Trailer

Ghost releases on 19th October, 2023.

