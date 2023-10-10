“Agar yahan ke logon ko dobara mauka mile na Hindustan mein basne ka to aadha Pakistan khaali ho jaayega. Katora lekar ghoomoge, bheekh bhi nahi milegi”, the dialogue from Sunny Deol’s recently released Gadar 2 is still fresh, and people are watching and enjoying the film in theatres and on OTT. However, while Sunny Deol’s Pakistan dialogue is still fresh, you might start imagining him chanting Jai Shri Ram next!

Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed, the Apne actor has been approached by Nitesh Tiwari and his team to play Hanuman in the much-awaited and much-hyped Ramayana, where Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram and Sai Pallavi plays Sita.

We already informed you that the Hindu epic, where Kannada superstar Yash will play Ravana, will be made in three parts. The first part will focus only on Ram and Sita and end with Sita Haran. For the next part, Yash comes in, and the other actor who might join the cast to burn down Yash’s Lanka will be Sunny Deol.

A report by Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the film who said, “Hanuman stands for strength, and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still in the early stages of discussion.”

Here’s where the Darr actor playing Hanuman gets interesting. According to the report, “Nitesh Tiwari, along with his producer partners, is also looking to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in the lead. The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman. However, everything needs to fall in place – from the date of the shoot to the commitment for the franchise spin-offs and the financial structure.”

This is why Sunny Deol is very excited to play Hanuman, as he is interested in the opportunity to explore the character. Earlier, Dara Singh played Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar‘s Ramayan.

It has been reported that Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is expected to go on floors from February 2024. The trilogy will be shot in a stretch of two years.

