Sakshi Chopra is a quite popular social media personality who also has another identity. She is none other than the late Ramanand Sagar’s great-granddaughter. However, recently, she made her way into public wearing a risque outfit and making head turns. But it was the netizens who did not like her way of dressing and trolled her left and right. Scroll ahead to find out.

Ramanand Sagar was an Indian director, producer, writer and editor. The director will always be known for making the popular television serial Ramayana. Now, his great-granddaughter is making news.

A few hours back, Sakshi Chopra shared a video, where she can be seen making her way from her car to a party wearing a s*xy gold bejewelled bralette, almost flaunting her b**bs through it. She paired the look with a black high-slit skirt and high heels. She accessorised the look with layered chains and ear studs. She added a purple shadow on her eyelids and completed the look with a bindi. She kept her hair in a high ponytail.

Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa)

Now, her look didn’t sit right with the netizens and as soon as the video made its way on the internet, the social media users started to troll Sakshi Chopra. One wrote, “India is becoming nanga day by day.”

Another one commented pointing at her great grandfather Ramanand Sagar and penned, “Ramanand sagar apni grand daughter ko sanskaar dena bhul gye dunia ko dedi.”

One netizen commented comparing her with Uorfi Javed, “Uorfi 2 aa gai market me😂😂😂”, while another one wrote, “Urfi bechari faltu me badnam h 😂😂”

Another social media user wrote, “The world is becoming worse day by day what today’s kid will learn people don’t respect their own body people r roaming half n*ked everyday end is near.”

What are your thoughts about Sakshi Chopra getting trolled? Let us know.

