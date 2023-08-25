If there is one celebrity who is dominating the headlines in India, it has to be Rakhi Sawant. From her ‘alleged’ husband Adil Khan Durrani making shocking claims about her and her friends (aka frenemies) filing cases against her to Rakhi claiming she was forcefully converted to Islam, there is some new drama-filled development each day. And now we have the latest!

According to a social media post, Rakhi Sawant is on her way to perform Umrah, as she received a divine calling. Scroll below to know what she has to say and what netizens think of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, an emotional Rakhi Sawant is heard saying in Hindi, “I am very fortunate that for the first time I’m going for Umrah… I received a calling. I am very happy. Please keep me in your prayers, I’ll pray for you all.” While this video shared by Viral Bhayani has already got thousands of views, likes and comments, netizens have been slamming her.

Check out Rakhi Sawant’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on the video, one wrote, “Without Mahroom (Father/18+Brother/Husband/18+Son) she can’t go Umrah or Hajj… She probably travelin somewhere else pretending she doin Umrah.”

Another added, “Kal to bol rahi ti ke Adil ne muje zbrdsti muslim dharm qubool karya modi ji dekhe ap 😂 or aj ye umrah ja rahi hai,isly modi ji kuch ni krte is bandi k ly”

A third commented “Aarey yaar koi isko roko umrah me koi v nahi jata hai jo muslim hote hai wahi jate hai aur rakhi toh kehrahi hai isse islam zabar dasti qubal karwaya hai adil bhai ne fir yeh sab kar ke toh chata kapda hi pehnna hai na”

One more user replied, “Had hai aapk paas aur koi topic nahi hain in sba k alawa ….. Yahan hindu musalman k baat kaha se agayee rakhi sawant ne sirf apne fayde k liye religions ka mazaak bana k rakha hai isko koi bolo Bhai mat kar koi dharm follow achchi aur sachchi insaan banja ….. Such a big drama queen she is.”

A fifth and sixth user commented, “1000 gunna karke billi abb hajj ko chali,” and “This is a complete mockery of the religion …unbelievable.”

What are your thoughts about Rakhi Sawant going to perform Umrah after claiming she was forced into accepting Islam?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the telly world.

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor Is Dating Kusha Kapila Amid Break-Up Rumours With Malaika Arora? Social Media Star Reacts, “Every Time I Read Sh*t About Myself…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News