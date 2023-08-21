Wherever Rakhi Sawant goes, the drama follows! After making headlines for shocking reasons, Rakhi Sawant’s alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani is back from jail. A few months back, Adil went to jail after she accused him of domestic violence and tried to kill her. Recently, Adil was snapped by the paparazzi when he hinted about it being a trap and promised to expose the lie web of Rakhi Sawant and he finally did. He has been on an interview spree before conducting a press conference. Here’s what he said.

In a couple of recent interviews, Adil accused Rakhi of drugging him and lying to the media about miscarriage. He also revealed in another interview that he was threatened by Salman Khan. Well, not only that he also spoke about being cheated with Rs 1.3 crore.

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Adil Khan began revealing that it’s been over a year since they got married. He said, “I know Rakhi through a mutual friend, I don’t want to take the name. Rakhi used to come to Mysore very often, saw me, understood me, she saw my business and what I do, and where my home is. She did not know anything about me, unlike what she said earlier ki maine Adil ko parkha, woh Mysore se hai, businessman hai, etc. Then Rakhi said ki main industry chodhna chahti hoon, Islam mein aana chahti hoon, Namazi banna chahti hoon.

“When she started talking to me about all this, it went on for 4-5 months, I said Rakhi, shaadi is fine, main toh convince ho gaya hoon, but meri family hai, unhe main nahi convince kar sakta. She was like no problem, family ko kya lena dena hai, main burqa pehenungi, ekdum Islam me aa jaungi, roze karungi, toh woh maan jayenge, aur mujhe apni beti manenge. Maine dobara usse poochha ki are you sure this is what you want?”

Further revealing an incident on infidelity, Adil Khan said, “I was completely okay, I was giving her her time. In Diwali 2022, Rakhi went to the UK for a show, for a Diwali bash. I was not there. She was supposed to join me in Dubai after a week, she did and then we returned together. I saw some notifications pop up on her phone, including that of Ritesh. I was curious to know what was it so I took her phone and I saw their voice notes. Rakhi usually talks in voice notes, she does not text or chat. Ritesh is heard saying in the voice note that ‘mere zindagi ke acche 7 din the jo maine tumhare sath guzare Rakhi’. Another voice note has him say ‘tum performance aaj bhi tagda hi de rahi ho, pehle ki tarah’. I understood what I had to understand.”

A while back, Adil Khan conducted a press conference where he made some more shocking accusations against Rakhi Sawant.

