The sequel of the cult classic, I Know What You Did Last Summer is already turning heads and giving us the chills. Based on Lois Duncan’s novel, the original 1997 film followed a group of teens being stalked by a hook-wielding killer, all because they thought they could get away with murder.

It had all the perfect ingredients for a slasher hit, guilt, a mysterious killer, and some seriously creepy vibes. Despite mixed reviews, the movie was a box office smash, spawning sequels (some of which are better left forgotten).

Fast-forward to today, and after a short-lived TV series, the slasher’s legacy is being revived in the latest sequel. Is it just another attempt to cash in on the ’90s nostalgia wave, or does it have the goods to be the next scream-worthy hit? Grab your rain slickers and hook up, things are about to get spooky!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Release Date

Hold onto your hooks because according to Variety, I Know What You Did Last Summer is making its big return on July 18, 2025!

In a move that screams “blockbuster potential,” the legacy sequel is set to drop right in the middle of Hollywood’s prime summer season. After all, what better time to release a slasher film than when everyone’s already flocking to theaters for the latest thrills?

With competition heating up from other big-name sequels like Scream 7, it’s clear the filmmakers are hoping to carve out their own slice of the summer horror pie. Will it be the perfect mix of nostalgia and fresh kills, or will it struggle to live up to its cult classic roots? Either way, it’s sure to keep us on the edge of our seats for a slashing good time!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Cast

The I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is bringing back some familiar faces, with Jennifer Love Hewitt returning as Julie and Freddie Prinze Jr. stepping back into Ray’s shoes. Fans of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer might be hoping for Brandy’s return as Karla she’s eager for that phone call, but it’s still up in the air if she’ll be back for sure.

The casting buzz doesn’t stop there, though! A fresh crop of younger stars is joining the cast, including Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tyriq Withers. It’s a safe bet they’ll be the new crop of teens being stalked by the iconic hook-wielding Fisherman.

There’s a bit of drama behind the scenes too, as Riverdale star Camila Mendes had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts, with Bodies Bodies Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders stepping in. As for the rest of the new faces? We’ve got Monsters star Nicholas Alexander Chavez, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung, and Austin Nichols from The Walking Dead, just to name a few. Who’s playing who? That’s still a mystery!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Story

According to Screen Rant, the plot of the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has finally been revealed, and it’s looking eerily familiar. A group of friends finds themselves in hot water after accidentally killing someone with their car. Instead of doing the right thing, they cover up the crime and try to move on.

But just like the first movie, their guilt catches up with them. A hook-wielding killer starts picking them off one by one, seeking revenge. To survive, the group turns to the survivors of the original 1997 film, hoping to figure out what’s behind the mysterious rampage.

It’s clear this sequel is a legacy one, reusing the same formula as the first while updating it for a new generation. Fans of the original will be pleased to know that the classic slasher vibes are still intact!

