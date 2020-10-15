I Know What You Did Last Summer Based Series Signalled Green By Amazon

Are you a fan of horror movies and series? If yes, then we have some fantastic news for all of you. With Halloween just around the corner, we have got to know that OTT giant Amazon has given its nod to adapt the I Know What You Did Last Summer film franchise into a series.

You read that right. As per recent reports, a horror series based on the 1997 film and its 1973 novel by Lois Duncan will be making its way to the small screen soon.

As per reports on Entertainment Weekly and the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon will be putting a modern spin to the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer with the series. The film focused a group of teenagers who are stalked by a killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

The adapted series version of I Know What You Did Last Summer will have Sara Goodman as its writer and executive producer. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV will also executively produce the series.

Said Jason Clodfelter, co-president Sony Pictures TV Studios, “We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios. Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, Albert Cheng, added, “The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favorite film.”

Talking about I Know What You Did Last Summer, the film was directed by Jim Gillespie and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Johnny Galecki and Bridgette Wilson Sampras in pivotal roles. Two sequels followed the 1997 film, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006).

