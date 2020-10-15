The Boys is one of the most loved shows on Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the show was released in 2019 and was very well received by the critics as well as the audience. The popularity of season 1 made season 2 an even bigger hit. Now we all are wondering what would happen in season 3. As per media reports, season 3 will introduce a new superhero with Jensen Ackles’ debut as Soldier Boy bringing Payback with him. Read the article to know more.

The character of Soldier Boy has already been discussed in season 2. If you remember, Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) mentioned about Soldier Boy in the first episode of the season, where it was confirmed he was one of Vought’s earliest Supes.

Soldier Boy has spent days fighting with Nazis during World War 2 and will be seen in the modern-day story of season 3. According to Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys comics, he was the leader of his own team.

Showrunner Eric Kripke have recently spoken with EW regarding season 3. He said, “One of the reasons that we’re getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we’re interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here. Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we’re in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that.”

Well, it would surely be a delight to watch Soldier Boy in season 3. How excited are you for the season? Do share your views in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for all the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

