The Boys never promised us saints. And if you thought Starlight was the exception, you’ve been duped by her glow. From her first day in the Seven, Annie January knew she was stepping into a viper pit. But instead of turning into a victim or playing the superhero martyr, she recalibrated. Quietly. Strategically. Because Starlight was never the innocent one, she was just better at hiding her moves.

Annie Controlled The Narrative, Not Just The Power

From season one, we saw Annie walk into Vought with starry eyes and Midwest idealism. But she didn’t just crumble when the mask came off. She didn’t let the trauma break her, she adapted. Where Hughie often spiraled, Annie observed, recalculated, and played chess while he was still learning checkers.

Take her public persona. While Hughie mostly stumbled from mission to mission, she built the “Starlight Army,” turned fans into allies, and used every camera lens as a weapon. That’s power in plain sight. She reshaped her image without losing the parts of herself that mattered. Unlike Hughie, who wrestled with self-worth and guilt, Annie learned how to weaponize perception and that’s no small feat in a world where optics are everything.

Then there’s the alliance game. Hughie was always reactive, driven by emotion and trust issues. But Annie? She picked her partners with purpose. She leaned on Butcher and MM not because they were safe, but because they were useful. She understood the value of aligning with chaos when the goal was bigger than comfort. Even her choices in who she helped and when — showed she wasn’t afraid to play both sides of the board.

Strategy Over Emotion: Why She Outplayed Hughie

And let’s not ignore the powers. Starlight never just blasted her way through problems. She knew when to use her light, when to dim it, and when to let others think she was powerless. That kind of psychological play is where Hughie always struggled. Even when he took Temp V, he was more desperate than deliberate. Annie, on the other hand, was always calculating risk versus reward.

Season 3 summed it all up. When she said she was tired of being told to do “whatever it takes,” she wasn’t backing down — she was drawing a line. As MM pointed out, some still want to fight within the rules. And Annie knew where hers were. But she’d also learned that sometimes, doing the right thing meant doing the hard thing. Like killing an innocent man. Like walking away from Hughie when he lied. Like standing up to Homelander even when the odds were deadly.

She cracked, sure. But who hasn’t in The Boys universe? Her cracks didn’t make her weak, they made her human. And she still moved with more clarity and foresight than Hughie ever did. It’s not that Hughie didn’t grow, he did. But Starlight was always five steps ahead. She never needed to be saved. She was saving herself. And that’s the smartest play of all.

Starlight is the newest member of the Seven. She’s a Midwestern girl who genuinely believes in community, helping others, and doing the right thing. When her dreams come true and she is made a member of the Seven, she quickly learns just how corrupt, cruel, and petty the group are – their heroics focused on marketability rather than actually doing good.

Part of why Starlight is so amazing is that she sees how awful things are and learns, but doesn’t suddenly become jaded and dark. She maintains her virtues. She questions the important things in her life but maintains true to her core beliefs about right and wrong. It’s easy to grow cynical, but it takes both emotional intelligence and critical thinking to reevaluate the world and adapt without losing oneself.

Hughie

As the main character of the series, Hughie is perpetually caught between being a naive newcomer and a gifted learner. When the show starts, he works for an electronics store and is gifted at what he does, simple as it is. After Translucent comes for him, he is the one to finally kill the superhero.

Hughie’s ability to keep learning and growing is what makes him so high on this list. He starts smart but soon develops acting skills, tactical abilities, and a variety of useful talents while adapting to less than ideal circumstances as he works for Butcher to stop the most dangerous threat on the planet.

In “The Boys,” Starlight (Annie January) is portrayed as initially naive and eager to do good, but she evolves into a character who is more strategically aware and cunning than Hughie. While Hughie often relies on his emotional reactions and personal struggles, Starlight learns to manipulate situations to her advantage, even if it means making difficult choices.

Here’s how Starlight’s actions demonstrate a more strategic approach than Hughie’s:

Taking Control of Her Narrative:

Starlight actively shapes public perception, using her influence to build a “Starlight Army” and position herself as a leader against Vought. Hughie, on the other hand, often reacts to situations rather than proactively controlling them.

Strategic Alliances:

Starlight carefully selects allies, understanding the power dynamics and potential benefits of each connection. She forms a complex alliance with the Boys, knowing that their expertise and resources are valuable, even if they are not always reliable. Hughie tends to be more impulsive in his relationships, often driven by personal emotions and trust issues.

Using Her Powers:

Starlight leverages her powers not just for combat but also for psychological manipulation and strategic planning. She understands how her image and powers can be used to influence situations and gain control. Hughie, while capable of using his powers, often struggles with the practical application and strategic thinking behind them.

Prioritizing Self-Preservation:

Starlight consistently makes decisions that prioritize her own well-being and survival, even if it means making difficult choices. She is not afraid to betray or abandon allies if it means achieving her goals. Hughie, while willing to make sacrifices, sometimes struggles with prioritizing his own safety and can be easily manipulated.

In essence, Starlight’s actions throughout “The Boys” show a growing understanding of the game, a willingness to manipulate situations, and a pragmatic approach to achieving her goals, making her a more strategically astute character than Hughie, who often relies on his emotions and impulse.

I think Starlight summed her arc this season when she explained that she’s tired of being told she has to do whatever it takes. As MM said, you have to know where to draw a line. Starlight and MM want to fight within the lines, and that’s not likely to work when you’re up against someone like Homelander and a mega company as corrupt as Vought. Whether she’s right or wrong is irrelevant; she’s just tired. I think we have to appreciate everything Starlight has gone through, not just in this season, but S1 and S2 as well. Like everyone else, she’s crumbling under a mountain of pressure. She’s seen people die. Her morals have constantly been tested, and she’s had to do awful things herself like killing an innocent man.

In regards to her relationship with Hughie, I don’t think she lacks understanding for his feelings. It’s the dishonesty that upset her. She and Hughie need to communicate better because Hughie was bothered about their strength imbalance, and his feelings of helplessness. Of course, that’s understandable. It’s clear why he’d feel that way. But he should have been honest with her from the start, so Hughie needs to consider Annie’s perspective too.

Starlight is far from perfect, sure, and like most characters on the show, she can be a hypocrite. But she’s trying her best to do the right thing. I can cut her some slack.

