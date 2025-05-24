Emily’s not done with Paris — or Rome — just yet. Netflix has officially renewed Emily in Paris for a fifth season, and oui, fans are already plotting their next fashionable binge. The production kicked off in May 2025, starting in Rome before circling back to Emily’s home turf, Paris. So while the release date hasn’t dropped, all signs point to a late 2025 or early 2026 premiere.

Creator Darren Star cleared (Via Deadline) the air: “She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome.” Instead, Emily in Paris Season 5 is embracing a cross-continental vibe. After Season 4 closed with Emily zipping through Rome on a Vespa with Marcello to the tune of Close To You by Gracie Abrams, fans knew the next season would bring Italian heat. But don’t worry — Emily’s iconic Parisian chaos isn’t disappearing. She’s still tied to Agence Grateau, now with an office in Rome, which means double the drama and double the backdrops.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Cast

Lily Collins (Emily) returns along with the usual suspects: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and William Abadie (Antoine). Eugenio Franceschini is back as Marcello, the new Italian love interest stirring things up. Lucien Laviscount is confirmed as a series regular again as Alfie, despite his character splitting from Emily last season. But Camille Razat (Camille) exits the series — her dramatic Season 4 arc ended with a fake pregnancy and a farewell to Paris.

So What’s The Plot Stirring Up?

Emily’s life is all about juggling love, work, and a little gelato this season. She’s stepping into a bigger role at Agence Grateau, helping launch the Rome office. And yes, her romance with Marcello is heating up, but things get complicated — Gabriel finally realizes he’s still in love with her. Again. Expect another emotional ping-pong match.

Meanwhile, Mindy is chasing Eurovision dreams with her band, while Sylvie’s storyline continues to blur professional and personal lines. The drama isn’t just romantic — there’s ambition, friendship, and the usual dose of couture chaos.

Latest Updates

With Darren Star hinting at a “bicultural” season and new story arcs set against Roman architecture and Parisian rooftops, Emily in Paris Season 5 promises new flavors but the same addictive charm. Collins and crew are locked in, and the show’s ready to serve another round of love triangles, career dilemmas, and glam-packed adventures. Get your outfits ready, la vie en rose continues in 2025.

