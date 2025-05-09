The most anticipated rom-com series, Emily in Paris, has gone into production for season 5. The news was announced on social media by Netflix, where Lily Collins, who plays Emily, can be seen sitting on a Vespa. Along with the picture, it was captioned, “Lights, Camera, Amore – Emily in Paris Season 5 is now in production.” This announcement has sparked a new wave of excitement among the fans.

Amid all the speculations of Lucas Bravo, who plays the Chef Gabriel, not feeling connected to his character anymore, some fans were concerned about his return. While questions are rising about whether the original cast would be returning in the show or what to expect in the new season, let’s look at what happened in the last season. Scroll ahead to read on.

In the last season, Emily (Lily Collins) can be seen torn between her feelings for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). However, she chooses Gabriel and starts a new life with him. But things don’t go as she planned, and Camille’s (Camille Razat) presence because of pregnancy creates issues. Yet, Emily tries to navigate her new beginning with Gabriel along with her professional life with great courage.

But things take a different turn when everyone finds out about Camille’s false pregnancy, which leads to a fallout and a skiing trip that messes up because of a lack of communication. In this ski trip, Emily meets an Italian businessman who turns out to be Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), whom she starts to like after breaking things up with Gabriel and Alfie. On the other hand, Gabriel goes through a personal turmoil when he realizes Camille’s intentions and her false pregnancy alarm. This leads both of them to take different routes.

Meanwhile, Emily’s position at Agence Grateau evolves and by the end of season 4, we can seen a possibility of her to move to Rome that could impact not only her professional life but also her personal world. Sylvie and Laurent’s relationship also takes a toll when a new character walks in making a ripple effect in Sylvie’s (Phillipine Leroy-Beaulie) life. On the other side of the story, Emily’s best friend Mindy’s (Ashley Park) life also takes a rollercoaster ride.

Her band gets selected for Eurovision, but a viral video sort of overshadows it, leading to Mindy getting a chance to be a judge and perform for a Chinese pop star. Her personal life was also getting trashed in the meantime, as she breaks up with Nicolas (Paul Forman).

By the end of season 4, we see that after Emily ends her relationship with Gabriel, he focuses on his restaurant that leads him to earn a Michelin star for his restaurant. But he also realizes how much he loves her. But on the other hand, Emily finds new love in Marcello and as her professional life shifts to Rome, it might spark a significant turn in her personal life as well in the upcoming season.

While the storyline for Emily in Paris season 5 is still under wraps, fans would be satisfied to know that Lucas Bravo is returning as Gabriel in this season. Although the actor had talked about his frustration with the character before, he is going to appear in this season after having a detailed discussion with the creator Darren Star. As per a TOI reports, Lucas once said, “He started as a part of me in Season 1, but as the story evolved, I’ve felt more disconnected from him.”

However, Camille will not be seen in the upcoming season as she had already bid goodbye to her character and made her departure from the series. While talking about making an exit as Camille, the actress once shared to Digital Spy, “This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.” According to the actress, her character had an natural ending but who knows she might probably make a cameo in this season.

As Emily in Paris has gone into production, one question that has been lingering in everyone’s mind is that when it will release. Well, the date has not been announced yet but it can be expected that it will have premiere in the fall of 2025 on Netflix. Well, are you excited about Emily in Paris season 5? Let us know your thoughts.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bravo Unveils Exciting New Lineup Including Two Real Housewives Shows – Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News