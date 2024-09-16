Emily in Paris is certainly one of the most popular shows on Netflix. With its stylish narrative, breathtaking visuals, interesting characters, and gripping storyline, the romantic comedy-drama has consistently impressed the audience. The show recently finished airing its fourth season, which was released in two parts, leaving fans with the obvious question about its renewal. So, here is every update we have so far about Emily in Paris Season 5.

Has Emily in Paris Been Renewed for Season 5?

Netflix has not officially renewed Emily in Paris for a fifth season. However, fans need not worry as there is a high possibility of the show’s continuation, thanks to its popularity. The series is an international success that was watched for 163 million hours in the first half of 2023. With such viewership, Netflix is likely to renew the show in the near future.

Series creator Darren Star also expressed his wish to continue the show, stating in an interview that he’ll make “as many [seasons] as they’ll have us!” He added, “Let’s start with season five and take it from there.” From the story point of view as well, the fourth season ended with multiple cliffhangers which need to be addressed in the next season. Netflix had given a double-season renewal to Emily in Paris a month after its second season’s release in 2022. Earlier in 2020, the show was confirmed to have a second season a month after the series premiere. If the same trend continues, Netflix may announce a season 5 renewal for Emily in Paris in October 2024.

Who will Star in Emily in Paris Season 5?

The prominent cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the next season, including Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie. Other actors who will likely return include Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. Season 4 Part 2 introduced some new characters as well, who will again be seen in Season 5. These include Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, and Anna Galiena as Antonia.

What will Emily in Paris Season 5 be About?

At the end of Season 4, Emily shifted to Italy and found a new love interest in the form of Marcello. We’ll see another love triangle in the show, as Gabriel is ready to follow Emily to Italy to win her back. However, creator Darren Star has revealed that the Italian storyline is temporary and Emily will soon be back in Paris. Meanwhile, Mindy is returning to her home in Shanghai after years to be the judge of a singing competition. At the same time, Camille has decided to adopt a child as a single mother, so it will be interesting to see how she copes with this new role.

