Emily in Paris Season 4 first half dropped in mid-August, and the second half will be premiering soon. The fans waited for this season for a long time as they enjoy the scenic locations in the series along with the aesthetics and a gripping storyline. Lily Collins is adored in the titular character and her chemistry with the handsome Lucas Bravo, who plays the role of Gabriel. Meanwhile, the popular reality television series Seeling Sunset Season 8 recently premiered and has already debuted on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 list. It is behind Lily’s rom-com series by a few thousand views.

About Emily In Paris-

Darren Star created the rom-com drama for Netflix, which revolves around Emily Cooper, who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. The supporting cast includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

Emily in Paris Season 3 ended in December 2022, and after a long wait, on August 15, the first part of Emily in Paris Season 4 premiered on Netflix, and the show is still on the weekly global top 10 list. It is on the list for 4th time. The titillating drama has kept the fans hooked as it garnered 3.8 million views. The series is #4 on the list, two spots above the reality series Selling Sunset: Season 8.

About Selling Sunset –

It is a reality show about the famous Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in parts of LA and San Diego. The show follows a group of agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives. It first premiered in 2019.

Selling Sunset: Season 8 was released on September 6 and introduced a new cast member, Alanna Whittaker. The main cast includes Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, and Mary Fitzgerald. It debuted on Netflix’s global top 10 list at #6 with 3 million views, which is 0.8 million less than Emily in Paris Season 4.

Lily Collins starrer Emily in Paris Season 4’s second half will hit the streaming network on September 12.

