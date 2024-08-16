5 Best Lily Collins Films & Shows To Watch After Emily In Paris

Lily Collins has shot to international fame with her spectacular performance as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris. The actress’ earnest portrayal of the ambitious and inquisitive marketing executive has been loved by the audience.

However, while Collins became a global star with the Netflix series, she had already been a part of some acclaimed projects before stepping into the shoes of Emily. Here are 5 shows and films featuring Lily Collins that you must watch if you liked her in Emily in Paris.

1. Les Misérables (2018-2019)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (With BBC Player Subscription)

An adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel, Les Misérables is a British miniseries set in 19th-century France. The story follows Jean Valjean (Dominic West), a man who was imprisoned for stealing bread and has just been released. As he tries to start a new life, he is chased by Inspector Javert (David Oyelowo), who is determined to bring him back to jail. The show also focuses on Fantine, a poor woman played by Lily Collins, who struggles to care for her daughter Cosette, and whose fate deeply impacts Valjean. The six-episode series earned praise from critics for its writing and performances, with Collins’ act described as ‘magnificent.’ The impressive ensemble cast also includes the likes of Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Adeel Akhtar, Johnny Flynn, David Bradley, and Derek Jacobi.

lily collins as fantine

les misérables (2018) pic.twitter.com/blCIbfy6KP — period dramas (@historydramas) December 31, 2018

2. Mank (2020)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This critically acclaimed biographical drama directed by David Fincher delves into the life of Herman J. Mankiewicz, a screenwriter who penned the screenplay for the classic film Citizen Kane. The movie focuses on Mankiewicz’s turbulent journey in Hollywood during the 1930s and shows his struggles with alcoholism and the politics of the film industry as he works on the script. The cast includes Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and Amanda Seyfried as actress Marion Davies. Lily Collins plays Rita Alexander, Herman Mankiewicz’s loyal secretary. Her portrayal brings depth to the narrative, highlighting her character’s crucial role in Mankiewicz’s creative process. Mank had a limited theatrical release before streaming on Netflix and ended up leading the nominations list at the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods.

David Fincher’s MANK is a scathing social critique of 1930s Hollywood through the eyes of alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane. In Select Theaters November and on Netflix December 4. pic.twitter.com/UITfL2Op00 — Netflix (@netflix) October 8, 2020

3. The Last Tycoon (2016-2017)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished novel of the same name, The Last Tycoon is set in 1930s Hollywood and follows Monroe Stahr (Matt Bomer), a talented and ambitious studio executive, as he faces the glamorous yet ruthless film industry. Monroe is determined to honour the memory of his deceased wife while clashing with his mentor, Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer), the studio head. Lily Collins stars as Cecilia Brady, Pat’s daughter, who is drawn to Monroe’s charm and vision. Though the series was canceled by Amazon after one season, it was appreciated by the viewers for its portrayal of power, ambition, and the dark side of the American Dream. Developed by Billy Ray, The Last Tycoon also stars Dominique McElligott, Koen De Bouw, Rosemarie DeWitt, Mark O’Brien, and Enzo Cilenti.

The Last Tycoon | Trailer | 2017

“Pennies From Heaven” by @ShoshanaBean (Original by @Bing_Crosby)https://t.co/wnVqr1W9Rw — Trailer Cover Songs (@trailer_covers) November 21, 2017

4. Tolkien (2019)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Lily Collins has been a part of another biographical drama as she starred in Dome Karukoski’s Tolkien, a film based on the early life of J. R. R. Tolkien, the mind behind The Lord of the Rings. Nicholas Hoult stars in the titular role of the author and philologist, while Collins plays his wife, Edith Bratt, who was the inspiration behind characters like Lúthien Tinúviel and Arwen Undómiel. The movie follows Tolkien as he grows up in early 20th-century England, focusing on his experiences at school, his close friendships, and his profound love for Edith Bratt. As Tolkien faced the challenges of the World War, his experiences in the trenches deeply influenced his creative imagination. The film highlights how his wartime experiences and personal relationships shaped his iconic fantasy world of Middle-earth.

Experience the journey that shaped the imagination of the legendary author, J.R.R. Tolkien. TOLKIEN starring @NicholasHoult and @LilyCollins. Only in theaters May 10.

#TolkienMovie pic.twitter.com/CQJdqC5GXO — Tolkien (@TolkienMovie) March 6, 2019

5. To the Bone (2017)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lily Collins delivered the performance of a lifetime by playing a young woman struggling with anorexia in To the Bone. Helmed by Marti Noxon, the Netflix film centres on Ellen, a 20-year-old battling a severe earring disorder. As her condition worsens, Ellen’s father and stepmother seek help from an unconventional treatment program led by Dr. William Beckham (Keanu Reeves). The film portrays Ellen’s challenging journey toward recovery as she wrestles with her inner demons and also depicts the impact of her illness on her relationships with family and friends. Through group therapy sessions and interactions with others in the program, Ellen begins to confront her issues and slowly makes progress. The story offers a raw and emotional look at the realities of living with an eating disorder and the complex path to healing. The film met with critical acclaim, and Collins’ performance was labelled as exemplary as she masterfully brought out the intensity and vulnerability of Ellen on screen.

Every time you hear that voice, you know what to do. To The Bone premieres July 14. pic.twitter.com/qrbUNkrHh8 — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2017

Must Read: The Iron Man To The Guardians Of The Galaxy, All Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Trilogy Movies Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News