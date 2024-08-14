We’ve handpicked eight films playing in theaters that are sure to keep you entertained. If you’re in the mood for a period drama, Tamil cinema offers Thangalaan. For fans of horror-comedy, Hindi brings you Stree 2. Action enthusiasts can choose Vedaa featuring John Abraham. Telugu cinema dives into sci-fi with Double iSmart, while Kannada presents the gangster action drama Bhairathi Ranagal. In Malayalam, the comedy Nunakuzhi promises to tickle your funny bone.

In the OTT space, Netflix delivers the action-comedy The Union starring Mark Wahlberg. Meanwhile, Zee5 has brought together top stars from the Malayalam film industry—Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Indrajith Sukumaran, Biju Menon, and more—in an anthology series called Manorathangal, based on the stories of M.T. Vasudevan Nair. Jio Cinema introduces Shekhar Home, India’s very own Sherlock Holmes. And don’t forget to grab your tin foil hat before diving into the K-drama The Tyrant on Disney Plus Hotstar.

We’ve only scratched the surface with this introduction—there are plenty more options to explore, so keep reading for the full rundown. And from all of us at Koimoi, we wish our readers a Happy Independence Day.

Available in theaters

Thangalaan (Tamil)

Set during the British era, this period action thriller follows the arrival of British forces at a tribal settlement in search of gold. Vikram and his tribe assist them, but an ancient legend warns that seeking gold on this land is a journey toward certain death.

Vedaa (Hindi)

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and stars John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. The plot follows an ex-Army officer who fights against systemic oppression to protect Vedaa.

Stree 2 (Hindi)

In the highly anticipated sequel to Stree, the tables have turned as women are now being targeted by a terrifying, head-only monster called Sarkate, the very entity that created Stree. It’s up to the old gang to reunite and take down Sarkate once and for all. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Bhairathi Ranagal (Kannada)

In Mufti (2017), Bhairathi Ranagal emerged as a formidable kingmaker, but where did he come from? The film Bhairathi Ranagal explores his backstory, revealing the journey that led to his rise to power. Written and directed by Narthan, the film stars Shivarajkumar in the iconic role.

Double iSmart (Telugu)

In Double iSmart, the sequel to iSmart Shankar, the memories of a deceased police officer are implanted into an assassin’s body, helping to solve a high-stakes investigation. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, and Sayaji Shinde.

Nunakuzhi (Malayalam)

Nunakuzhi, tagged as ‘Liar’s Day Out,’ is a sharp comedy about a wealthy businessman whose life spirals when he finds himself in the crosshairs of the tax authorities. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film features an ensemble cast including Basil Joseph, Grace Antony, Aju Varghese, Siddique.

Mr. Bachchan – The Only Hope (2024) (Telugu)

The plot centers on an honest income tax officer and is adapted from a real-life incident involving an income tax raid on industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. The film stars Ravi Teja and Jagapathi Babu as adversaries.

Khel Khel Mein (Hindi)

Khel Khel Mein is a comedy-drama penned by director Mudassar Aziz, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk. The film centers around a group of friends and their spouses who, during a get-together, decide to play a game that lasts all night. The rules are simple: everyone places their phones on the table, and the group collectively monitors every incoming message and call.

Available on OTT

Prime Video

Jackpot (English)

In California, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been created, where the winner can be legally killed by anyone to claim the prize money. Awkwafina, who recently moved to California, wins the lottery, making her a target for everyone eager to take her life and the cash. But John Cena, a lottery protection agent, steps in to help keep her safe so she can collect the prize money.

Netflix

The Union (English)

Director Julian Farino’s The Union follows the story of Mike McKenna, a construction worker played by Mark Wahlberg, and Roxanne Hall, an intelligence operative portrayed by Halle Berry. Once high school sweethearts, their paths cross again years later in a bar. But things take a dark turn when Roxanne drugs and kidnaps Mike. The intelligence agency needs his help to retrieve classified information about U.S. secret operatives that has been stolen. Mike is chosen for the mission because, as an ordinary person, he is off the enemy’s radar, unlike the other operatives whose identities have already been compromised.

I Can’t Live Without You (Spanish)

The story revolves around a workaholic who is addicted to his smartphone. His obsession causes a family event to go wrong, leading his wife to give him an ultimatum: if he wants to save their 20-year marriage, he must overcome his smartphone addiction.

Emily in Paris season 04 Part -01 (English)

Emily, an American social media marketing executive, moves to Paris to support her company’s French operations. Along the way, she navigates challenges like culture shock and the task of managing friends and her love life in a foreign city.

ZEE5

Manorathangal (Malayalam)

Manorathangal is an anthology series based on the stories of renowned writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. The series features nine episodes, with eight different directors, each bringing their unique vision to the screen. Every episode has its own cast, including notable actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Indrajith Sukumaran, Biju Menon, and others.

Sony LIV

Chamak: The Conclusion (Hindi)

Chamak: The Conclusion is the final chapter of this two-part musical thriller series. After uncovering the truth about his father’s death, the protagonist is driven by a burning desire for revenge, setting the stage for a gripping and suspenseful journey.

Apple TV Plus

Bad Monkey Season 01 Episodes 01&02 (English)

Bad Monkey is based on the book of the same title by Carl Hiaasen. The series follows a down-on-his-luck former detective, now working as a health inspector, who finds himself investigating a severed hand. Whose hand is it? Is the owner dead? If so, who’s responsible? Could it be the wife? All these questions and more are unraveled as you watch the series.

Jio cinema

Shekhar Home (Hindi)

In Shekhar Home, an Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey investigate a series of murders in which all the victims have markings of the English letter ‘U.’ After successfully capturing the criminal, they decide to start a private investigation agency.

Bel Air Season 03 Episodes 01&02 (English)

In Bel-Air season 3, the story shifts to the summer instead of the school year. This time, Will lands a summer job at a country club

Disney Plus Hotstar

The Tyrant (Korean)

The South Korean government develops a powerful new bioenhancer, catching the attention of the U.S. intelligence community. The U.S. is eager to obtain it, and the South Korean government is willing to cooperate. However, during the handover, the bioenhancer is stolen by unknown forces. Now, both agencies must work together to recover the stolen bioenhancer from the thieves.

