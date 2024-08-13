Kanguva: Everything We Know So Far About Suriya's Epic Saga Of Fire & Fury

The much-anticipated trailer for Kanguva, which translates to “The Man with the Power of Fire,” dropped on August 12, perfectly timed to celebrate director Siva’s birthday. The film, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is generating buzz with rumors hinting at a narrative that unfolds across two distinct eras: one in which Suriya portrays a fierce tribal warrior and another set in a contemporary setting. Keep reading to uncover more intriguing details.

Kanguva’s Release Date

Originally slated for an early 2024 release, the film is now set to hit theaters on October 10, 2024. In a previous interview with The New Indian Express, the director mentioned that the film would be available in 3D and released in 10 languages. However, we have not yet been able to verify this information.

Kanguva’s Plot

Set 1,500 years in the past, the story of Kanguva is a fictional tale set in an imaginative world. However, it is deeply rooted in the rich historical and cultural elements of ancient Tamil and other Indian cultures. The narrative follows Suriya and Bobby Deol as leaders of two warring tribes, locked in a deadly struggle for supremacy in a primal world where survival of the fittest is the only law. An intriguing sequence hints at the arrival of Roman warriors by sea, suggesting that Suriya and Bobby Deol’s characters might eventually unite against a common enemy.

Kanguva’s Cast and Crew

Director Siva leads a talented team for this film, which includes writers Adi Narayana and Madhan Karky, and a stellar cast featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani. Supporting roles are played by Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, K.S. Ravikumar, Koushik Mahata, Vasundhara Kashyap, Kovai Sarala, Anandraj, Harish Uthaman, Redin Kingsley, B.S. Avinash, Aniket Chouhan, and Ravi Raghavendra.

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. Milan handles production design and art direction, while Dhatsha A. Pillai and Anu Vardhan oversee costume design. Raj M. Sayed serves as the stereographer, Harihara Suthan manages visual effects, and stunts are choreographed by Jaroslav Shvets, Supreme Sundar, and Dominik Zoeker. The film is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations.

Kanguva Trailer

The trailer is set in a world where chaos reigns, with Suriya and Bobby Deol emerging as leaders of warring tribes, their path stained with blood and fury. Devi Sri Prasad’s haunting score pulses through the darkness, amplifying a trailer that bleeds with violence, destruction, and the relentless thirst for power. Scenes unfold like a fevered dream—sea pirates navigating treacherous waters, eagles slicing through stormy skies, horses galloping into the abyss, and elephants thundering across a land steeped in shadow. The place itself is a dark beauty.

Watch the trailer here:

Must Read: Mufasa vs Pushpa: The Rule Box Office Clash: How Will Tollywood’s Big Release Compete Against The New Lion King Prequel?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News