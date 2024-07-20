Kanguva: Suriya Is Ready To Stun The Audience With His Three Different Looks?

Under the banner of Studio Green, Kanguva is among the most highly anticipated films in India. Directed by Siva, the movie features Tamil star Suriya in an entirely new avatar. The makers have kept the audience on edge with intriguing posters that showcase the actor’s thrilling transformations. However, these are not the only looks the superstar will have in the film as viewers will witness three different appearances.

So far, we have seen intense and thrilling glimpses of Suriya from Kanguva, but there are more surprises in store with his looks. This is really going to be amazing to witness different looks of the superstar in a film. The anticipation for the film has reached its peak, given its massive scale and the promise of seeing the actor in three distinct roles.

According to a source close the production, “Suriya will be seen in three different looks in Kanguva. The actor has undergone a drastic transformation for his role in the film. Each character will have different looks that have never been seen before and will add a different layer of intrigue in the films story.”

Kanguva is among biggest and most expensive films of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crores, it’s bigger than the likes of Singham Again, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.

