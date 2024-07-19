Throwback when Tamil Superstar Suriya rejected SS Rajamouli's Baahubali

Being part of Rajamouli’s movies is considered a significant achievement in an actor’s career. Rajamouli’s latest film RRR was a massive hit, featuring actors from various film industries.

Despite the high prestige associated with Rajamouli’s projects, some actors have turned down opportunities to work with him. One notable example is Tamil star Suriya who declined a role in Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali.

Suriya himself has mentioned in several interviews that he missed the chance to work with Rajamouli. According to Suriya, Rajamouli approached him for a significant role in Baahubali but he decided not to take it. Suriya has expressed regret over this decision and has stated that he would not miss another opportunity to work with the acclaimed director.

More About Baahubali

Baahubali is one of the most successful film franchises in India, released in two parts: Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The series featured an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. Both films were major hits earning critical acclaim and performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Suriya’s Work Front

Suriya was last seen in a cameo role in the Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira. He is currently working on his next movie tentatively titled Suriya 44 directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film features Pooja Hegde in the lead role with actors Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran playing key roles.

For this movie, an extensive set was constructed in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands for an action-packed shoot. The filmmakers have shared Suriya’s new look for the movie, where he sports a Fu Manchu mustache and a mullet hairstyle.

SS Rajamouli’s Work Front

After the success of RRR which starred Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, Rajamouli is now preparing for his next project with Mahesh Babu. RRR featured a stellar cast, including Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris. The film’s music was composed by M.M. Keeravani received international recognition winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Rajamouli’s upcoming film tentatively titled SSMB29 marks his first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. There are rumors that the film might also feature a Hollywood star alongside Mahesh Babu although this has not been officially confirmed yet.

