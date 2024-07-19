Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film is currently in production and is scheduled to arrive in December of this year. While the buzz continues to build around this big-screen entertainer, the news about a rift between Allu and director Sukumar left everyone shocked. Thankfully, the actor’s spokesperson has put a full stop to the matter. Keep reading to know more!

A day before yesterday, several reports revealed that things were not going well between the actor and the director. As a result, Allu trimmed his beard and jetted off on a vacation with his family. It was also learned that Sukumar went to the US for personal reasons. Some reports even stated that due to a trimmed beard, the continuity of the film would be affected, and there’s a chance that the biggie might get postponed again.

Now, amid such rumors, Allu Arjun’s spokesperson broke the silence on the matter and shut down all reports of a rift between the actor and the Pushpa 2 director. As per 123Telugu’s report, the spokesperson also informed that Sukumar has already started editing the film’s first half, and the biggie is very much on track to release on 6th December 2024.

It’s definitely a big relief for all fans, as Pushpa 2 is unaffected and is arriving on the scheduled arrival of December 6.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is staying in the headlines for one reason or another. Recently, it was learned that Fahadh Faasil has adopted an interesting system of remuneration. Faasil, who is currently soaking in the box office success of Aavesham, is reportedly charging on a per-day basis. Reportedly, the actor is taking up to 12 lakhs each day for shooting the film. He’ll charge an additional 2 lakhs if the shoot gets canceled.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

