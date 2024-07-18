Raj Tarun is facing legal issues after Lavanya, who claims to be his live-in partner, filed a police complaint against him for cheating. The situation has escalated further as Lavanya has alleged that Raj Tarun offered her Rs 5 crore to withdraw the complaint.

Lavanya stated that she received two phone calls related to this matter: one from Raj Tarun’s manager and another from his lawyer. According to reports, she stated that she is not interested in money and refused the offer. Additionally she remains firm in her decision not to withdraw her complaint which she filed at the Narsingi Police Station demanding Raj Tarun’s return to her.

The controversy surrounding Raj Tarun began when Lavanya accused him of having an affair with an actress based in Mumbai. She claimed that Raj Tarun had made false promises of marriage to her and subsequently deceived her. Lavanya also mentioned receiving threats to her life from people close to the actor, which allegedly forced her to end her relationship with him.

In response to these accusations, Raj Tarun countered them by accusing Lavanya of blackmailing him. He further claimed that she has been under the influence of addictive substances and has been in a relationship with another person for some time which he purportedly can prove.

More About Raj Tarun

On the professional front, Raj Tarun was last seen in the film Naa Saami Ranga directed by Vijay Binni.

Additionally Raj Tharun will be starring in the upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami directed by A.S. Ravikumar Chowdhary. In this movie he plays the main role alongside actors Malvi Malhotra, Mannara Chopra, Makrand Deshpande and Raghu Babu in significant roles.

He is also currently shooting for Bhale Unnade where he stars opposite Manisha Kandkur. Directed by Siva Sai Vardhan, the film also features actors like Hyper Aadi, Srikanth Iyengar, Racha Ravi, VTV Ganesh and others in supporting roles.

