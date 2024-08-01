During a promotional event for his new movie, Raj Tarun addressed the legal issues he is facing with his former girlfriend Lavanya.

Raj Tarun has been in the news due to this controversy. He broke his silence about the case during the movie promotions, making his position clear. He stated that he will continue the legal battle until he achieves justice. “I am not against Lavanya. I am against her allegations. I have more proof than what Lavanya is claiming to have. I am afraid of marriage. I have decided to never marry” Raj Tarun said at the event.

The actor also explained why he skipped promotions for his last film Purushottamudu, saying that he was deeply affected by the allegations made against him. He denied rumors that he had fled the city, putting an end to such speculations.

For the unversed, Raj Tarun’s ex-girlfriend Lavanya has filed a cheating case against him claiming he was involved with a model from Mumbai named Malvi Malhotra. Alleged intimate messages between Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra have been leaked, complicating the case further. Lavanya filed an FIR at the Narsingi police station accusing Raj of making false marriage promises and later deceiving her. She also alleged that some of Raj’s close associates have threatened her life and pressured her to end the relationship.

In response, Raj Tarun accused Lavanya of blackmailing him and claimed she was under the influence of substances. He also mentioned that Lavanya had been dating someone else for a while and he could provide evidence to support his claim.

More About Thiragabadara Saami

Thiragabadara Saami is a Telugu action entertainer directed by AS Ravikumar Chowdhary. The film stars Raj Tarun, Malvi Malhotra and Mannara Chopra with Makrand Deshpande, Raghu Babu, John Vijay, Ankita Thakur, Prudhvi, Pragathi, Raja Ravindra and Bithri Satti in supporting roles. Produced by Malkapuram Shiva Kumar, the film is going to hit screens on August 2nd.

