Raj Tarun's Alleged Private WhatsApp Chats With Malvi Malhotra Leaked Amid Controversy With Ex-Lavanya

Recent reports reveal that private WhatsApp chats between actors Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra have been leaked. These messages, which allegedly show a romantic relationship between the two, are now linked to accusations from Raj’s former partner, Lavanya, regarding an affair.

Intimate Chats Exposed

The leaked chats reportedly display Raj Tarun expressing romantic feelings towards Malvi Malhotra. In these messages, Raj is said to have sent affectionate notes such as, “I love you more and kiss you more” and “Now I am behaving like a teenager.” While the authenticity of these chats and the source of the leak remain unclear, the content has intensified the ongoing controversy.

According to reports, Raj Tarun reportedly proposed to Malvi Malhotra, and she accepted. They are said to have met frequently at the Madhava Hotel in Coimbatore. These leaked conversations seem to corroborate Lavanya’s claims of an illicit relationship between Raj and Malvi.

More About Raj Tarun’s Legal Troubles

Raj Tarun is currently facing legal issues following a cheating case filed by Lavanya. Lavanya, who was in a live-in relationship with Raj, has accused him of having an affair with Malvi Malhotra, a Mumbai-based model. She filed an FIR at the Narsinghi police station, claiming that Raj made false promises of marriage and later betrayed her. Additionally, she alleges that Raj’s close associates have threatened her life, pressuring her to end her relationship with him.

In response, Raj Tarun denied the allegations and accused Lavanya of blackmail. He claims that Lavanya has been influenced by substances and is currently dating someone else, which he says he can prove.

Raj Tarun missed a scheduled police interrogation on July 18, reportedly due to commitments related to promoting and releasing his new films. This absence has further complicated the situation, leaving many questions unanswered.

