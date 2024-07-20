Lavanya filed an FIR against Raj which has since evolved, especially after he missed a scheduled police interrogation on July 18.

What is surprising is that Raj Tarun was supposed to attend a police questioning session recently but didn’t show up. Instead, he sent his lawyer’s letter to the Narsingi Police Station explaining his absence. According to a report by m9 News the letter stated that Raj Tarun was busy with promotions and the release of his new films, making it impossible for him to attend. The police accepted his letter and are expected to issue a new notice with a different date for his questioning.

Lavanya, who was once a Raj Tarun’s girlfriend has made additional accusations against him claiming he offered her Rs 5 crore to withdraw the cheating case but she refused.

More About Raj Tarun’s Case

The controversy began when Lavanya filed a cheating case against Raj Tarun accusing him of having an affair with a Mumbai-based model. She lodged an FIR at the Narsingi police station alleging that Raj made false promises to marry her and then deceived her. Lavanya also mentioned about receiving death threats from Raj’s close associates who allegedly pressured her to end their relationship.

Raj Tarun has responded to these allegations by accusing Lavanya of blackmail. He claimed that she is under the influence of addictive substances and has been involved with another person for some time. Raj Tarun also asserted that he can provide proof of her infidelity. Meanwhile the public is divided on this controversy with some supporting Raj Tarun and others backing Lavanya.

