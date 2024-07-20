This incident has come up again due to a recent controversy involving music composer Ramesh Narayan and actor Asif Ali.

At the trailer launch of Manorathangal, Ramesh Narayan refused a memento from Asif Ali causing an online uproar. This reminded fans of the 2016 incident where Nayanthara who was celebrating the success of her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was to receive the Best Actress Award from Allu Arjun. She instead requested, “If you don’t mind I would like to receive this award from the director of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.” This gesture upset Allu Arjun’s fans who saw it as disrespectful.

Nayanthara and Allu Arjun’s Career Front

Both Nayanthara and Allu Arjun are thriving in their careers. Nayanthara will appear in Test with R Madhavan and Siddharth which is a film about three people during a crucial cricket match. She is also working on the Malayalam movie Dear Students with Nivin Pauly, reuniting since their 2019 film Love Action Drama.

Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar, initially slated for release on August 15 but now postponed to December 6. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya and several others in key roles.

Few days back the actor took social media by storm with his impressive hook steps in the Pushpa Pushpa song from the film. As per the reports, makers are simultaneously working on the shooting as well as the post-production process to ensure that they release the film on its scheduled date of December 6th this year.

Must Read: Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Malayalam Directorial Debut To Cast Mammootty As A Sherlock Holmes-Esque Private Investigator

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News