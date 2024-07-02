Malayalee From India was one of the much-awaited releases of 2024. The comedy drama was released in theatres on May 1, 2024. It received mixed reviews from the critics and, unfortunately, didn’t work well at the box office either. However, the film features one of the most loved actors, Nivin Pauly.

After two months of its theatrical release, the film will soon be streaming on a streaming platform. If you are one of those who are excited to watch the movie, keep reading this space.

Malayalee From India Cast and Crew

The film stars Nivin Pauly as Aalparambil Gopi, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Malghosh KP, Anaswara Rajan as Krishna, Deepak Jethi as Jalal Bin Omar Al Rashid, Salim Kumar as Hamsakka, Manju Pillai as Suma, Shine Tom Chacko as Sajin Baju, Dijo Jose Antony as Shyju and Aju Varghese as Muafaq. Directed by Dijo, the story is written by Sharis Mohammed. Sudeep Elamon has worked as a cinematographer, and Sreejith Sarang did the editing. Jake Bejoy composed the film’s music.

Malayalee From India Plot/Synopsis

It’s the story of a young man named Aalparambil Gopi (Nivin Pauly), whose life changes completely after some unfortunate circumstances (political tensions) around him. Due to a major setback, Gopi has to travel to Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Check out the Malayalee From India Trailer

Where & When to Watch the movie online?

You can watch the movie on SonyLIV from July 5, 2024. The film will also be streamed in Tamil and Telugu. The streaming platform took to their Instagram page to announce the same and shared a promo. The caption reads, “The blockbuster Malayalam movie that rocked the cinema with the stunning performances of Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan. Watch Malayalee From India starting July 5, exclusively on your Sony LIV.”

Check out the post below –

