Game Changer: Director Shankar’s Update Hints At Ram Charan's Fiery Role In The Cop Thriller

Ram Charan’s highly anticipated political thriller, Game Changer, directed by the illustrious S. Shankar, is nearing its finish line. Fans eager for the film’s release can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Shankar himself recently provided an exciting update on its progress.

Shankar on Game Changer’s Completion and Collaboration with Ram Charan

In a recent interview, Shankar revealed, “The film is almost finished, with just another 10-15 days of shooting remaining. Once Indian 2 is released, I’ll be focusing on wrapping up Game Changer completely.” Currently, Shankar is understandably preoccupied with the upcoming release of Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan.

Speaking about his experience collaborating with the young powerhouse Ram Charan, Shankar offered, “It’s a different experience, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.” This collaboration between the veteran director and the star has undoubtedly piqued the audience’s interest.

A Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Game Changer boasts a stellar cast alongside Ram Charan, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani. The film’s screenplay is penned by the talented Karthik Subbaraj, known for directing the critically acclaimed Jigarthanda. Adding to the excitement, Ram Charan is expected to portray an IAS officer, a role that promises a powerful performance.

Filming has progressed steadily with various shooting schedules across diverse locations. Earlier this year, on Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s first single, “Jaragandi,” which further fueled the anticipation. The technical team behind the film is equally impressive, with S Thaman composing the music, Tirru handling the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed taking charge of editing.

A Look Back at Indian 2

Before fully diving into Game Changer’s post-production, Shankar will be basking in the release of Indian 2. This sequel to the 1996 classic Indian sees the return of Kamal Haasan as the iconic vigilante Senapathy, who continues his fight against corruption in society.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 boasts a strong supporting cast including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is slated for a worldwide release on July 12, 2024, promising a double dose of Shankar’s directorial brilliance for fans this year.

