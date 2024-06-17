Ram Charan has made many amazing movies, but RRR will always be known for giving him global recognition. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Telugu action-period drama also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. The movie was loved for its action, drama, comedy, and music. It also went on to win an Oscar for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

In SS Rajamouli’s 2022 film RRR, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju, a cop who works for the British in India. The secrecy about his character and the action scenes featuring him and Jr NTR received tremendous response. The film became a mega blockbuster with a worldwide collection of 170 million dollars. One might think Ram must have celebrated the success with his family and friends. Well, the actor has a different approach to his successes and failures.

Ram Charan On His Success & Failures

In an interview, the Magadheera star talked about partying when any of his films failed at the box office. “The good or bad part about me is that I don’t know how to take pressure. In fact, when a movie hasn’t done well, I have had a party. And when RRR became a success, I remember for that one week, I didn’t come out of the house. I was relieved, relaxed and enjoyed family time. So, with me, it’s a contrast,” Ram Charan told the Times of India.

In 2024, the actor will entertain the audience with Game Changer, a Telugu political action thriller. The film, directed by S Shankar, also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Samuthirakani. Ram Charan also has movies lined up with Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor will feature alongside Ram in Sana’s movie. Earlier, SS Rajamouli confirmed that he has plans to make RRR 2. We can’t wait for the director to collaborate with Ram and Jr NTR for another thrilling adventure!

