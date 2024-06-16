A lot has happened in the last few days regarding the release calendar of Indian films. Several upcoming biggies have been shifted from the initial release dates, leading to new clashes at the Indian box office. The recent addition to the list is Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, aka Welcome 3. Now, the latest report that has stormed the internet is about the release date of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

Just like “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” “When will Pushpa 2 release?” has become one of the most discussed questions among movie enthusiasts. Already, the highly anticipated biggie has faced too many delays for different reasons, leading to frustration among fans. As per the last official update, the film is scheduled to release on 15th August. But since that slot has been booked by some big films, it’s clear that the Allu Arjun starrer is not arriving on Independence Day.

For those who are not aware, just after the rumors of Pushpa 2’s postponement started doing rounds, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein officially booked the 15th August release. Even Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is now arriving on the same date, and Tollywood’s Double Ismart is also arriving on Independence Day, thus hinting at the delay in the release of the Pushpa sequel.

Now, as per the report in ETimes, Pushpa 2 is aiming for a Christmas weekend release. It has been learned that recently, the shoot was stalled due to Allu Arjun’s ill health, and more than two months of shooting are pending. Even after the shoot is completed, a lot of post-production work needs to be done. Considering these factors, the makers could possibly opt for a Christmas release.

Interestingly, even the first installment was released during Christmas in 2021, and it turned out to be beneficial at the box office. So, there is a chance that Pushpa 2 might book itself a slot during Christmas. However, it won’t be a solo ride for the film as even Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par is arriving during the same period.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Welcome 3 is likely to be postponed from its Christmas date. This left Sitare Zameen Par with a solo run. But since Pushpa 2 is likely to be booked for a Christmas release, we might get a clash between Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan.

Remember, Aamir Khan is looking for a strong comeback after Laal Singh Chaddha, so his film has the potential to dent Pushpa 2 in the Hindi belt.

