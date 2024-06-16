It seems that Kollywood has finally found the touch after a not-so-good run in 2024 so far. After a successful run of Aranmanai 4 and Garudan, Maharaja is now eyeing to emerge as a winner at the box office. Starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the film took a good start on Friday and witnessed an impressive jump yesterday, i.e., on day 2. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film was released on 14th June. It has received highly positive reviews from critics and even the audience response has been favorable so far. With such positivity, it was expected that it would witness a hike on the second day, and that’s what exactly happened, and the film almost touched the mark of 8 crores.

Early estimates suggest that Maharaja raked in 7.60 crores on day 2. On Friday, the film started its journey at 4.75 crores. Thus, compared to yesterday’s collection, this is an impressive jump of 60%. So, after two days at the Indian box office, the film stands at 12.35 crores. Today, the mark of 20 crores would be crossed easily.

Considering tomorrow is Monday, Maharaja will see a dip in night occupancies. But there’s the Bakri Eid factor coming into play, which might provide a boost. So, it’ll be interesting to see if the film manages to hit the 10 crore mark on day 3.

Speaking about the overseas collection, the update is yet to come. So, the overall gross collection of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer stands at 14.57 crores.

In terms of ratings, Maharaja currently stands at 8.6 out of 10, with over 700 votes in favor. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 9.5 out of 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

