Aranmanai 4 Box Office Already Earned 82.59% Of Vishwaroopam

Tamannaah Bhatia has already been crowned as the queen of the Tamil Box Office this year, with Aranmanai 4 hitting the numbers at a phenomenal high, ringing in a box office collection of 96.90 crore gross worldwide. The horror comedy is very close to touching the 100-crore mark.

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Records

Sundar C’s film is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, surpassing stalwarts like Dhanush, whose Captain Miller settled at 67.90 crore worldwide, and Ayalaan, which earned 76.41 crore. Both the biggies are at the losing end. Tamannaah’s film literally pulled Tollywood out of the slumber.

And now, Aranmanai 4 box office is taking the franchise total climb upwards in the list of highest-grossing Tamil franchises. The first film in the Aranmanai franchise was released in 2014. The second part, released in 2016 starred Sundar and Hansika alongside Siddharth and Trisha.