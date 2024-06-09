Aranmanai 4 Box Office Already Earned 82.59% Of Vishwaroopam

Tamannaah Bhatia has already been crowned as the queen of the Tamil Box Office this year, with Aranmanai 4 hitting the numbers at a phenomenal high, ringing in a box office collection of 96.90 crore gross worldwide. The horror comedy is very close to touching the 100-crore mark.
Aranmanai 4 Box Office Records
Sundar C’s film is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, surpassing stalwarts like Dhanush, whose Captain Miller settled at 67.90 crore worldwide, and Ayalaan, which earned 76.41 crore. Both the biggies are at the losing end. Tamannaah’s film literally pulled Tollywood out of the slumber.
And now, Aranmanai 4 box office is taking the franchise total climb upwards in the list of highest-grossing Tamil franchises. The first film in the Aranmanai franchise was released in 2014. The second part, released in 2016 starred Sundar and Hansika alongside Siddharth and Trisha.
The third part, released in 2021, had Sundar, Arya, Rashi Khanna, and Andrea Jeremiah. The fourth installment revolves around the mysterious Assamese folklore of Baak led by Tamannaah Bhatia. Currently the franchise total stands at 223 crore.
Sixth Highest Grossing Franchise
Currently, Aranmanai is the sixth highest-grossing franchise in Tamil. The highest being Rajinikanth‘s Enthiran with 900+ crore box office collection, with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan’s 816 crore worldwide at number 2, followed by Singam (336 crore), Mani (321 crore) and Vishwaroopam (270 crore).
Will Aranmanai 4 Beat Vishwaroopam?
Kamal Haasan‘s Vishwaroopam, with two parts, is the fifth-highest-grossing Tamil Franchise with 270 crore, and Aranmanai has already earned 82% of this target. The Hindi version of the film has been released and is running in the theaters, and it would be very interesting to see if Tamannaah Bhatia overtakes Kamal Haasan for the fifth spot in the list of highest-grossing franchise films.
