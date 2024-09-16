Aditi Rao Hydari is having quite a year. After enthralling the audiences with her portrayal of Bibbojaan from Heeramandi, the actress has finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Siddharth. Together they have turned a power couple with a combined net worth 130 crore, which is massive!

Earlier, there were reports that the couple got married in a hush hush ceremony at a temple in March and congratulations started pouring in after the rumors spread wild. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari decided not to respond to all the speculations while they were gearing up for their big day.

Siddharth is one of the most sought-after actors who has worked in Telegu, Tamil, and Hindi movies. The actor, who debuted in 2003 with the Shankar directorial Boyz, has gone on to do many breakthrough roles. Since then, he has had many hit films with Shankar again, branching out independently. Meanwhile, Aditi debuted with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006 and has also worked in Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films, most notably Padamavat, Wazir, and Murder 3.

The two started dating after meeting on the sets of the 2021 action movie Maha Samudram. Reports also suggest that the two actors live together. The two often take to social media to share pictures and reels.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Net Worth

Aditi has been actively working in the industry for over a decade and a half now. She has participated in some very successful projects and continues to rake in brand endorsements. Reports show her net Worth is around Rs. 60-62 Crores.

She reportedly charges Rs. 1 Crore as her acting fees, making between Rs. 40 to Rs.50 Lakhs from her monthly brand endorsements and appearances. Aditi hails from the royal families of Akbar Hydari and Raja J Rameshwar Rao.

She also owns a beautiful mansion in Hyderabad and a luxe apartment in Versova, Mumbai. Adding to the list of luxe assets is her collection of fancy drives, including the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz QLS, BMW X7, and a few more.

Siddharth’s Net Worth

Similarly, Siddharth is also an admirer of luxury drives. The actor’s net Worth is slightly more than Rao Hydari’s. Around 15.7% more approximately. Siddharth’s net Worth is reported to be around Rs. 70 Crore.

He is also a Chennai Boy who owns Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai houses. Siddharth also has a fleet of luxury drives, including Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz, and Audi A4 Cars.

Aditi And Siddharth’s Net Worth Combined

The Maha Samudram actors ‘ combined net Worth goes well above Rs. 130 Crore.

With individual houses spanning across states and multiple luxury cars and designer assets.

While there has been no confirmation yet, it has been reported that the two will get married later this year. Here’s wishing the duo more happiness and wealth.

