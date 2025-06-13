Thug Life was considered a potential hit for Kollywood, but unfortunately, it has tanked miserably. Yesterday, it concluded its extended opening week at the Indian box office, and the numbers that have been recorded are no less than an embarrassment. With big credentials involved, the film was expected to comfortably cross the 100 crore mark during the first week, but it didn’t even earn 50 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Suffered due to negative reactions

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Tamil magnum opus opened to highly negative reviews last Thursday (June 5). Even among the ticket-buying audience, it failed to generate any interest. As a result, it went downhill right from the second day and hasn’t recovered since then. It somehow survived in theatres and reached a dismal total.

How much did Thug Life earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

Yesterday, on day 8, Thug Life earned 1.21 crores. While it was a steady hold after Wednesday’s 1.22 crores, it was of no use since the overall collection was on the lower side. Speaking about the total collection, it earned just 43.43 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 51.24 crores.

Scores the lowest opening week for Kamal Haasan in the post-COVID era!

With just 43.43 crores, Thug Life has recorded the lowest opening week for Kamal Haasan in the post-COVID era. Compared to Indian 2’s 70.40 crores, it scored 38.30% lower collection, which is really shocking as Indian 2 in itself was a big disaster.

Take a look at the opening week collection of Kamal Haasan films post-COVID (net collection):

Vikram – 143.95 crores

Indian 2 – 70.40 crores

Thug Life – 43.43 crores

Emerge as a big disaster!

Reportedly, the Kamal Haasan starrer is made on a massive budget of 200 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 43.43 crores. If calculated, the film has recovered only 21.71% of its budget and is looking to end its run at 48-55 crores. So, it’s a colossal disaster.

