Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is racing towards the 150 crore mark at the box office. The film is only six days old and has already earned a total net collection of 126.08 crore, and the week one collection of the comedy thriller is already a big number! In fact, Akshay Kumar has surpassed every single Hindi film of 2025 except for one!

Akshay Kumar Delivers 2nd Highest Opening Week Of 2025!

Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller, helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, has already delivered the second-highest opening week of 2025. It has earned 9.5% higher earnings than Sikandar, dethroning Salman Khan at number 2.

Housefull 5 Box Office – Already Second Highest Opening Week

With one day remaining for Housefull 5 to complete its one-week run at the box office, the comedy thriller has already delivered the second-highest opening week of 2025 for Hindi Cinema.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing opening weeks of Hindi Cinema in 2025, with Housefull 5 already entering the list without seventh-day numbers.

Chhaava: 225.28 crore

Housefull 5: 126.08 crore*

Sikandar: 115 crore

Sky Force: 99.70 crore

Raid 2: 98.89 crore

*excluding day 7 numbers, which are yet to arrive!

Impossible To Reach Top Spot!

The top spot for week one earner of 2025 is held by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, with 225.28 crore. The film needs to earn 99.2 crore in a single day to axe Chhaava’s top spot, which is impossible for Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller to achieve!

So, now Akshay Kumar‘s Housefull 5 has sealed the second spot. It is only to see how much margin the comedy thriller will rule over Salman Khan’s Sikandar in the second spot!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

