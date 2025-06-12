Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has been enjoying the limelight for the last few days. A few days back, the much-awaited teaser was unveiled, thus garnering attention towards the film. Also, it is confirmed that the film will clash with Pawan Kalyan‘s OG. Keeping aside the teaser and clash talks, Balayya has a chance of becoming the no.1 among senior Telugu heroes, but the target at the worldwide box office isn’t that easy. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akhanda 2 is enjoying strong buzz

The upcoming Akhanda sequel is scheduled to release on September 25, 2025. Since the predecessor was a big success in 2021, expectations from the second installment are very high. Also, the pre-release buzz is strong in the Telugu market. It is touted as the biggest film of Balayya’s career and has a strong chance of becoming his first-ever 150 and 200-crore grosser globally.

Nandamuri Balakrishna to deliver the top grosser among senior Telugu heroes?

Apart from becoming Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highest-grossing film, Akhanda 2 can also achieve another significant feat. For those who don’t know, Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam is the highest-grosser among the films of senior Telugu stars. By beating it, the Akhanda sequel can become the top grosser among films of senior Telugu stars, thus helping Balayya to grab the no.1 spot among seniors like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna, in terms of worldwide collection.

For those who don’t know, Sankranthiki Vasthunam did a business of 256.54 crore gross at the worldwide box office. So, in order to defeat it, Akhanda 2 must earn 257 crore gross, which is difficult but not impossible.

More about the film

The upcoming Akhanda sequel is directed by Boyapati Srinu. It also stars Samyuktha Menon and Aadhi in key roles. It is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta’s 14 Reels Plus. Reportedly, the film is made on a whopping budget of 200 crores, making it Balayya’s most expensive film to date. It will clash with Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

