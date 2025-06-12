Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, just like every Mission: Impossible film, is enjoying much better traction internationally than in the domestic market. As a result, it is safe to say that there’s still enough fuel left in the tank. Before the film ends its journey at the worldwide box office, it is expected to cover good enough distance but it might fall short of the breakeven target. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

What is the budget and breakeven of the film?

Reportedly, the 8th installment of the franchise was made on a staggering budget of $400 million. While it opened to favorable reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth, being such an expensive affair has definitely put it in a risky position. Considering the cost, the breakeven target of the action extravaganza lies at a huge $800 million, which is a bit difficult.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the worldwide box office?

Currently, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stands at $153.22 million in North America after 19 days, as per Box Office Mojo. Overseas, it has earned a good $301.20 million so far. Combining both, it has earned $454.42 million at the worldwide box office.

Considering good run internationally, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning might cross the $650 million mark before ending its run. There’s also an outside chance of touching the $700 million mark. However, it will still be an underwhelming total.

Tom Cruise gets unlucky for the second time

For Tom Cruise, this underwhelming run has happened for the second consecutive time. Last time, he got unlucky with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and now, with the 8th installment, he got unlucky for the second time.

For those who don’t know, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was hit by the storm of Barbenheimer (Barbie and Oppenheimer) within 10 days. As expected, the theatrical run of the Tom Cruise starrer was significantly impacted, and the potential was cut short due to the reduction of theatres. Even this time, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning suffered a dent due to a mighty competitor, Lilo & Stitch. Though the genres of both films are different, Tom’s biggie has definitely suffered a loss of some million dollars.

Considering the cost and scale, a better release window would have placed Mission: Impossible 8 in a better position.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $2 Million Away From Surpassing Ryan Reynolds’ Rated R Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News