Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is already a big success and shows no signs of slowing down at the worldwide box office. After achieving several important feats, it is proceeding ahead smoothly. It recently crossed the $775 million mark, becoming the second Hollywood film to do so in 2025 after A Minecraft Movie. Apart from that, it is now inches away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Ryan Reynolds’ Rated R blockbuster. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, it is a live-action animated remake of Disney’s 2002 film of the same name. It opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, and considering the pre-release buzz, it smashed a historic debut globally. Further, with strong word-of-mouth, the film continues to display strong word-of-mouth even after staying in theatres for almost three weeks.

How much did Lilo & Stitch earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the latest collection update on Box Office Mojo, Lilo & Stitch has earned $344.68 million in North America in 19 days. Overseas, it has earned a solid $436.54 million. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge $781.22 million. Considering its stronghold and dominance over new releases, the film is expected to mint more moolah in the coming weeks.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

North America – $344.68 million

Overseas – $436.54 million

Worldwide – $781.22 million

All set to surpass Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool!

With $781.22 million in the kitty already, Lilo & Stitch has surpassed the lifetime collection of Star Wars 4 ($775.39 million). Also, it needs less than $2 million to beat Ryan Reynolds‘ 2016 blockbuster, Deadpool, which earned $782.83 million globally. It will soon cross Spider-Man 2 ($784.56 million) and Deadpool 2 ($785.89 million).

How far can Disney’s biggie go?

Disney’s latest biggie has exceeded expectations globally and still has enough fuel left in the tank. Considering its trending, it is now assured that the $1 billion mark will be crossed. So, it is all set to be Hollywood’s first $1 billion grosser in 2025.

