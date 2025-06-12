Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta is close to concluding its theatrical journey. The box office collections have now dropped to the vicinity of 10 lakhs. The action drama will not be able to enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for day 20 updates!

How much has Narivetta earned in India?

As per Sacnilk, Narivetta earned only 12 lakhs on day 20. It suffered a 40% drop compared to 20 lakhs earned on the previous day. The mid-week blues have hit hard during the third week, and the third-weekend boost is much required now.

The overall net earnings of Narivetta landed at 17.49 crores after 20 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 20.63 crores. It is currently the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 in India. The next target is to beat Maranamass (18.78 crores) and steal the 6th spot.

Narivetta Worldwide Box Office Collection

Tovino Thomas starrer has witnessed a favorable run at the overseas box office, minting 10.15 crore gross in 20 days. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total of Narivetta lands at 30.78 crore gross.

Take a look at Narivetta worldwide breakdown below:

India net: 17.49 crores

India gross: 20.63 crores

Overseas gross: 10.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 30.78 crore

Anuraj Manohar’s directorial is currently the 6th highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It had to compete against Officer On Duty (55.03 crores) to officially enter the top 5. But there’s a considerable gap of over 24 crores. Narivetta has reached its saturation, so that milestone will not be possible.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Thudarum: 237.65 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crores Rekhachithram: 57.31 crores Officer on Duty: 55.03 crores Narivetta: 30.78 crores* Bazooka: 27.34 crores Padakkalam: 26.46 crores* Prince And Family: 26.40 crores* Maranamass: 22.13 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Thug Life Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Turning Out To Be Kamal Haasan’s Lowest-Grossing Film In The Last 7 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News