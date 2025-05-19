Malayalam films have always explored human psychology, and beyond that, these films often intertwine strong emotions, even comedies frequently carry deep emotional undertones and dramatic elements. So, it’s no surprise that Malayalam cinema has also delved into the subject of serial killers, with varying degrees of success. Mainly, Mollywood’s serial killer films have typically been revenge thrillers involving multiple victims, rather than depictions of mindless violence with no connection between the victims. Perhaps this is done to rationalize the violence, making it easier for audiences to accept it as somewhat realistic. In fact, only one Malayalam film on this list can be considered an actual serial killer film — the other four are revenge thrillers disguised as serial killer stories.

1. Maranamass (2025)

Streaming on: SonyLiv

SonyLiv IMDb Score: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director: Sivaprasad & Kaviyoor Sivaprasad

Plot: Maranamass is not your typical psychological thriller or serial killer movie, it’s a dark comedy. While there is violence, it’s presented comically. The film showcases the serial killer’s motivation as rooted in childhood trauma and revenge, rather than gratification, as seen in more serious films. It’s also heavily inspired by pop culture, particularly influencer culture, with influencer slang widely used throughout.

Some of the comedy, however, may not be easily understood by everyone. For example, a recurring joke in the film is that Basil Joseph’s character is going to Czechoslovakia, but to grasp the humor, one must know that Czechoslovakia no longer exists, having split into two countries: the Czech Republic and Slovakia. There are other such jokes that might go over a common viewer’s head. Overall, the film is enjoyable if you’re familiar with the cultural context in which it was created.

2. Bougainvillea (2024)

Streaming on: SonyLiv

SonyLiv IMDb Score: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Director: Amal Neerad

Plot: Bougainvillea follows the quintessential tale of a serial killer who blends seamlessly into everyday life, hiding a dark secret behind a mask of normalcy. The film unfolds as a suspense thriller, withholding the killer’s identity and drawing the audience into a web of mystery. Central to the story is a woman, a wife and mother of two, grappling with psychological struggles and memory lapses. Much of the narrative is filtered through her point of view, adding layers of ambiguity and tension.

Some viewers have critiqued the film for inserting themes of women’s empowerment in a way that feels out of place within the storyline. However, interpretation is subjective, and others may connect with the message differently.

3. Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)

Streaming on: aha

aha IMDb Score: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Plot: Anjaam Pathiraa is one of the highest-rated Malayalam films in this genre and sparked a boom in psychological crime thrillers in Mollywood back in 2020. However, the film has a few issues, including weak dialogue and poor delivery. Some plot points are also hard to believe—for instance, the use of a fidget spinner as a key plot device. Fidget spinners were extremely popular then, and almost everyone had one, making it unrealistic to use such a common item to identify a key character.

Overall, the film is enjoyable but lacks depth. Still, due to its massive popularity, it cannot be excluded from this list.

4. Grandmaster (2012)

Streaming on: SUNNXT

SUNNXT IMDb Score: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Director: B. Unnikrishnan

Plot: Grandmaster is a Malayalam thriller film about a serial killer who murders people in alphabetical order. The story starts with the protagonist, a once-promising cop who’s now burned out and just wants out of the force. But things take a turn when a string of murders pulls him back in. As the head of Kochi’s crime prevention unit, he’s forced to take on the case. What makes it personal is the killer, who doesn’t just commit the crimes, but actually taunts the protagonist, daring him to stop the next one. Are these just random murders? Or is there a deeper, chilling pattern behind it all?

5. Chinthamani Kolacase (2006)

Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar IMDb Score: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director: Shaji Kailas

Plot: In Chinthamani Kolacase, the protagonist is a lawyer with a dark twist, he defends clients he knows are guilty, helps them escape the law, and then takes justice into his own hands by killing them. The main plot kicks in with the murder of Chinthamani, a first-year medical student from a humble background. The accused? Nine privileged girls. And guess who’s defending them? Our morally complex lawyer. But here’s the real suspense: Will he stick to his usual pattern and take them out one by one? Or is there more to the story this time?

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: NTRNeel: Jr NTR & Prashanth Neel’s Much-Awaited Film Holds Back First Glimpse To Make Way For War 2 Reveal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News